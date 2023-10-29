Abbie Grace Burnett and Jinger Duggar celebrate Joy-Anna Duggar

Joy-Anna Duggar celebrated turning 26 over the weekend.

The Counting On star spent time with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and some siblings.

There are no longer birthday posts galore on social media as there once were. Gone are the days when the official Duggar account sent sweet birthday tributes to their children and spouses.

However, Joy-Anna was lucky enough to receive two special shoutouts from one of her sisters-in-law and one sister.

Abbie Grace Burnett and Jinger Duggar shared posts for Joy-Anna on her special day.

It seems the relationships in the Duggar family are more fractured than they’d like to admit.

Joy-Anna Duggar receives birthday love

Jinger shared a throwback photo of the sisters from when they both lived at the big house and before they were married.

She had her signature black eyeliner on as the sisters smiled for their selfie.

Abbie shared a photo of the two posing on the beach where most of the Duggars went for vacation a few weeks ago.

Jinger Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrated Joy-Anna Duggar. Pic credit: @jingervuolo,@johnandabbie/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar stands with her parents

Joy-Anna Duggar isn’t going to show support for Jill Duggar. While she did confirm she and Austin Forsyth would read the memoir, there was nothing more said.

Jill has been very clear about the instructions her father, Jim Bob Duggar, gave to her siblings in the family chat. If they speak out against him, they will lose their inheritance.

The Duggar family went on a beach vacation with Jill and Jinger Duggar, seemingly uninvited. While Jill seems completely exiled (she wasn’t pictured at the lunch for Johannah Duggar’s birthday earlier this month), it looks like Jinger is still tolerated.

Jinger and Joy have always been close, and the two have seen each other more than just at family functions or weddings. Joy visited Jinger in California when she was pregnant with Gunner.

Abbie and Joy are incredibly close as she and Austin were the chaperones for John David Duggar’s dates with her. Joy talked about it during a Counting On confessional. It brought them together, and Abbie and Joy have spent plenty of time together since.

Joy-Anna received two birthday shoutouts from her family as she began another trip around the sun.

