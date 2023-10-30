Anna Duggar spotted without a member of the Duggar family

It’s been months since Anna Duggar has been spotted out in the wild.

She and her siblings gathered to celebrate the life of her grandfather and took a family photo in the parking lot, including the yellow stripes and all.

Anna has removed herself from the public eye following her husband, Josh Duggar’s conviction and sentencing on charges of possession and receipt of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

As a faithful wife, she has stood behind her husband throughout the process. She often stayed with him at the home where he lived while going through the trial and subsequent sentencing.

There are rumblings that, despite the evidence and conviction, Anna still believes in her husband’s innocence. She was pregnant with her seventh child when Josh was arrested and taken into custody, and gave birth to her just before he learned his sentence.

Questions were raised about where her family stood as all of this happened, and it seems that she is still very much a part of the Keller family.

Anna Duggar poses with her siblings

The Snarkers on Reddit were ready and waiting to share a photo of Anna Duggar and all seven of her children posing with her extended family.

Anna was holding Madyson in the photo, and Mackynzie Duggar was recognized in the back row, standing tall.

Her bookend children are both girls and the other five fall in line right in the middle.

There was no Duggar in sight, though that doesn’t mean one of them, if not more, didn’t accompany her to the celebration of life for her grandfather where this photo was taken.

Where does Anna Duggar stand with Jim Bob and Michelle?

It’s unclear where Anna Duggar stands with her in-laws. However, it would make sense to stay cordial and involved, as they are likely giving her the money she needs to survive and raise seven children while her husband, Josh Duggar, serves federal time.

There’s also speculation she is still very much involved in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). This isn’t shocking given that her sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla and David Waller, were heavily involved in the church, too. Obviously, the Duggars still support the teachings, except for the few daughters who have denounced the church.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Anna was at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle over their actions. There were rumblings that Michelle believes Josh is guilty, which sent Anna over the edge.

Anna was smiling in the photo and looked less tense than she had in pictures and videos prior. It will be interesting to see if she returns to a more public life or at least appears in the Duggar holiday videos in the coming weeks.

