Jill Duggar reveals Derick Dillard threatened to ‘file a protective order’ against Jim Bob Duggar

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are still dropping bombshells about their life under the control of Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar.

Her book sheds light on how controlling and manipulative her father was to her as she and Derick wanted to begin a life of their own as a married couple.

Their wedding, pregnancy announcement, and birth specials all garnered a massive amount of viewers and money for Jim Bob and TLC. Jill was also headlining the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

When Jill and Derick wanted to move on, Jim Bob was angry, and their relationship deteriorated.

While they tried to keep things out of the media, speculation grew about the situation between Jill and her parents. Derick eventually confirmed that they weren’t allowed at the big house without permission, which was unusual.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And now, Jill and Derick are opening up about wanting to fix the relationship with her family, even though it got so bad that legal action had to be threatened.

Jill Duggar confirms Derick Dillard threatened legal action

During an appearance on Christy Carlson Romano’s podcast, Vulnerable, Jill Duggar explained that things were getting intense between her husband, Derick Dillard, and her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

Jill recounted how things used to be really great between Derick and Jim Bob. That wasn’t surprising, given it’s been rumored that her dad handpicked her husband.

She said, “It used to be really great. Derick trusted my dad and my dad trusted him.”

Then things began to change for the couple when they wanted to do things their way. At one point, Derick called out Jim Bob for how he treated Jill, and things escalated.

The Counting On star said, “I think my dad lost the picture when Derick was telling him basically, ‘If you keep contacting her directly, then I will have to file a protective order.'”

Jill Duggar is still hopeful she can reconcile with her family

Despite all of the bad, Jill Duggar is hopeful she can reconcile some of the fractured family relationships.

She and Derick Dillard say, “We hope for the future that things can get better, but we’re not rushing things either with my family.”

Jill has been open about some of her siblings distancing themselves from her, and we know that Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are part of that group.

As she and Derick continue to tell their story, more about who Jim Bob Duggar is comes to light.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.