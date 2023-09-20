Jill Duggar says Jim Bob Duggar threatened to cut inheritance for anyone who spoke out against him and Michelle Duggar

Jill Duggar isn’t afraid of her “Pops” anymore.

The Counting On star opened up about Jim Bob Duggar’s response when news broke she was writing Counting The Cost.

She and Derick Dillard have worked on creating healthy boundaries since walking away from the show and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Unfortunately, Jim Bob wasn’t too keen on letting them be enforced, which led to Derick having to send a stern message that mentioned a protective order if he didn’t stop contacting Jill one-on-one.

But that’s not all.

He sent out a family group message to all her siblings once news about the book was made public.

Jim Bob Duggar threatens to take inheritance from children

While promoting her book and talking to TODAY, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed how Jim Bob Duggar responded when he learned they had a book in the works.

Jill said, “My dad texted the entire family group text (since we’re still in the group thread), and he was just saying, ‘This is so sad’ and basically threatening that if anybody speaks out against him or my mom that they would be cut out of the inheritance.”

That explains the reaction from Jedidiah Duggar when Jill shared a post about her memoir. He did the bidding for Jim Bob in the comment section, defending his parents amid the harsh comments from followers on the thread. Jed wasn’t going to chance losing his inheritance.

The Counting On star also reiterated what she had previously said, revealing Jim Bob believes the family owes everything in their lives to Bill Gothard, the disgraced former leader of the IBLP.

Derick Dillard gets stern with Jim Bob Duggar

Jill Duggar was the apple of Jim Bob Duggar’s eye growing up. She was the one who did what she was told without pushback, followed all of the rules, and helped out Michelle Duggar with all of the younger children.

When Derick Dillard and Jill decided they wanted a more private life, he was fit to be tied.

Derick talked about having to lay down the rules with Jim Bob, saying, “(Jim Bob) knew that Jill was, not in a bad way, but very emotional, very tender-hearted. So he would play to that. And I’d asked, ‘Please don’t contact her on her own, one-on-one.’ And then he had done that again. That’s when I basically said, ‘Hey, if you can’t abide by this boundary, because we’re trying to do better setting boundaries, then I’ll have to file a protective order.'”

The former reality TV star revealed that she no longer has a relationship with her father. They may see one another at events, but never one-on-one. Things between her and Michelle are a bit different, as she has seen her multiple times for birthdays and holidays, and when Jill needed help after welcoming her third child, her mom was there to help.

While who Jim Bob is has been speculated on over the years, Jill’s book paints a picture of what critics have thought for years.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.