Duggar siblings campout: Which siblings weren’t in attendance?

Almost all the Duggar siblings planned a camping trip ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jason Duggar was the first to share a few snaps from the get-together, and Joy-Anna Duggar followed right behind him with a vlog of their adventures.

Some of the footage was taken after dark, so many campers and RVs the siblings brought weren’t visible.

Joy-Anna was careful with whom she showed on camera, only catching a few lesser-seen siblings a handful of times.

Of the 19 Counting On stars, only 15 made the trip. One who did not make the trip was Josh Duggar, who is currently serving over a decade in a federal prison in Texas.

So, who else wasn’t present for the gathering at the campground?

Which siblings weren’t at the Duggar sibling campout?

As mentioned above, Josh Duggar wasn’t present for obvious reasons. Anna Duggar didn’t appear to be there, either. None of the “M” children were seen in the video.

Justin Duggar also wasn’t there for the big camping event. He hasn’t been seen much since he married Claire Spivey and moved to Texas permanently. They seem to be living a much more low-key life, which works because he wasn’t heavily featured on the reality TV shows as he is in the younger set of siblings and part of the “lost boys” group.

Jinger Duggar didn’t make the campout, either. She and Jeremy Vuolo were busy celebrating their youngest daughter’s birthday and doing what they usually do on the weekends. Jinger doesn’t make it back home much, as her siblings typically visit her in California.

And finally, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were not at the campout. It’s unclear whether they weren’t invited or may have declined the offer. However, given that Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu were present, we suspect it may be the former. He made it very clear he wanted nothing to do with his big sister after she announced Counting The Cost was coming out.

James Duggar gives tour of the campers, calls Jim Bob and Michelle ‘Jim and Shelly’

During Joy-Anna Duggar’s vlog, James Duggar went astray and filmed some of the campground on his own.

He showed some of the siblings’ sites, mentioning John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, and Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

Interestingly, he only mentioned that John and Abbie had two kids and avoided mentioning Joe and Kendra’s number of kids, as they secretly welcomed a little one. There was no mention of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson, although they were there — at least Si was.

Viewers also saw the big “bus” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have to travel in. James called his parents “Jim and Shelly,” which was surprising.

The Duggar sibling campout was much like last month’s Florida trip, with the same people missing.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.