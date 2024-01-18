Abbie Grace Burnett shares belated birthday wishes for John David Duggar

John David Duggar and Jana Duggar recently celebrated their 34th birthday on January 12.

There wasn’t a big deal made on social media, which has become the norm for the family.

Before Counting On was canceled, it would have been another story. Now, the siblings who want to be on social media are, and the family account no longer shares birthday shoutouts.

Abbie Grace Burnett still wanted to recognize her husband, though.

She took to their joint Instagram account to wish her “favorite person” a happy belated birthday.

The two lovebirds appeared to be out to dinner, and little Gracie was also in on the snapped photo. Charlie wasn’t in view, though.

Abbie Grace Burnett celebrates her “favorite person.” Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s kids steal the show

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have two little ones.

Their children always smile and look jovial, making them quite a hit among their followers.

Gracie has always been a favorite, with comments about how cute she is popping up on every photo Abbie shares of her on Instagram.

In the photo shared by Abbie in celebration of John David’s birthday, Gracie was smiling while leaning into her dad as they posed for the perfect shot. The only thing missing was Charlie.

What have John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to?

Since the final Counting On episode aired in September 2020, the couple has chosen to live a more private life.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett still share family moments with their followers on social media, but they haven’t branched out to do a vlog or some of the other things some siblings have done.

They show up for family events and remain close to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, but they don’t go out of their way to be filmed or participate in some of the events that are put into YouTube videos.

Abbie didn’t announce she was expecting Charlie until Mother’s Day 2023, which wasn’t until around halfway through her pregnancy. Speculation is she was incredibly sick with Charlie as she was with Gracie and didn’t want to share the news until she felt better.

As a family of four, John David and Abbie seem content. They share what they want, which appears to be enough to keep their followers engaged. Abbie tried her hand at using Poshmark to sell clothing she and the kids no longer wear. However, her uploads are few and far between.

Despite being late, Abbie Grace Burnett gave her husband, John David Duggar, a sweet birthday shoutout.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.