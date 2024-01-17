Joy-Anna Duggar models jeans while shopping in Los Angeles

Joy-Anna Duggar has been full of surprises lately.

From cutting her hair short (and on her own!) to flying to California to visit her big sister, Jinger Duggar, a lot has happened in January for the reality TV star.

She appears to enjoy Los Angeles, as she has shared a few snaps since landing on the West Coast with her family.

The Counting On star is shopping while away from home and isn’t afraid to share a few things she likes with her followers.

Despite growing up in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), Joy-Anna has seemingly forgone the strict rules regarding her clothes and hairstyle. The mom of three has been spotted in pants and jeans occasionally and has ditched her long hair.

This time, though, she modeled some form-fitting jeans and a very girly long-sleeved top while taking a video in the dressing room.

Joy-Anna Duggar talks about fitness goals

During her most recent vlog, Joy-Anna Duggar discussed how she wanted to improve her fitness.

She explained that it typically takes her 18 months to get back to where she wants to be postpartum, but it seems like it may be moving faster this time.

The Counting On star-turned-vlogger also revealed she was experiencing some shedding after welcoming Gunner. That was part of the reason she decided to cut her hair, too.

That may be why Joy-Anna is shopping in Los Angeles with Jinger Duggar. This is reminiscent of the time Jinger and Jana Duggar took on Rodeo Drive for Counting On, and Jinger bought the (gasp!) $300 jacket. Could there be another situation like that in the works here?

What else has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took a break from social media in December. They wanted a little detox and time to focus on family for the month.

She revealed they spent time with Austin’s family on Christmas Eve and visited the Big House on Christmas Day for lunch with her family.

They were sick at the beginning of the year, but things are better now as they are on the West Coast in the warm sunshine, while things back home are cold and snowy.

Joy-Anna and Austin are taking dance lessons, which she shared in her latest vlog. She explained she was given the lessons as a birthday present, and the couple chose to upgrade their package to continue with lessons.

It’s only mid-month, and Joy-Anna Duggar has kept plenty busy.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.