Joy-Anna Duggar’s short hair stirs up controversy

Joy-Anna Duggar has opened up the floodgates with her latest move.

The former Counting On star debuted a shorter hairstyle — even shorter than the haircut she shared with a video reveal and her husband, Austin Forsyth’s underwhelming reaction.

An eagle-eyed Redditor caught the shorter hair less than 20 minutes after she uploaded her Instagram Story, and the comments came rolling in.

There is no disappointment when it comes to the Snarkers. They have plenty to say about this, including bringing up Austin’s reaction to her initial haircut.

The threat title noted Jim Bob is probably “seething somewhere,” and we’d have to agree.

Long hair is a trademark of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). The Duggar daughters grew up with long hair, only getting the occasional trim from time to time.

Joy-Anna Duggar looks different with haircut

Joy-Anna Duggar looks older with her haircut to her shoulders. The last cut she did was several inches longer than this, which is interesting given the reception the previous change received.

One Redditor said, “She looks like a totally separate person every time she changes her hair.”

Another suggested she could “go wild” based on her head shape.

Someone else revealed they didn’t “recognize” Joy-Anna.

The OP likened her to her big sister Jessa Duggar, writing, “Giving smug Jessa blessa vibes but with naughty short hair.”

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to?

Joy-Anna Duggar and her family are getting back into the swing of things for the new year.

They took time away from social media to relax and enjoy the holidays. Their Christmas was good, but Joy-Anna revealed they were sick when it was time to ring in the new year.

That was one of the reasons her first vlog of the year featured footage from her lifestyle shoot and a short message from the Counting On star.

She teased some big things that happened in December, and with her weekly vlog dropping soon, there is hope something about that will be included.

It is also likely that Joy-Anna Duggar will talk about her haircut, and perhaps Austin Forsyth will redeem himself when he sees her new look. His response last time wasn’t great.

A new year often signals new beginnings, and it seems that is what Joy-Anna Duggar had in mind going into 2024, even if the family was under the weather.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.