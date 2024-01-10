Joy-Anna Duggar debuts hair transformation in the new year

New year, new hair!

Joy-Anna Duggar may have inadvertently shared her new hairstyle with followers.

She shared another promotion on her Instagram Story for a sleep sack. Naturally, Gunner was the story’s star, but Joy-Anna’s new look caught our eye.

As the former Counting On star shares information about the sleep sack, she is seen with much shorter hair.

This isn’t the first time Joy-Anna has cut her hair, but it is even shorter than the last time. Her husband, Austin Forsyth, came under fire after his underwhelming response to her haircut.

And while it may be possible the ad wasn’t filmed in real-time, it was done after the lifestyle shoot in December.

Joy-Anna Duggar shows off shorter hair

Joy-Anna Duggar and her family took time off social media before ringing in the new year.

She recently shared a lifestyle shoot and a short message to followers to get back into the swing of things. Her family was sick into the new year, but she plans to explain some of that in her upcoming video.

On her Instagram Story, Joy-Anna showed off her shorter hairstyle, which appears freshly cut.

Joy-Anna Duggar debuted shoulder-length hair. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

We expect an update on her vlog about her hair and why she chose to cut it again.

The Duggar girls all grew up with long hair as one of their rules. They weren’t allowed to cut their hair short (what would be deemed short in Jim Bob Duggar’s eyes) and only had trims occasionally.

Several girls have since cut and dyed their hair, including Jana Duggar, who still lives at the Big House with her younger siblings.

What’s next for Joy-Anna Duggar?

Joy-Anna Duggar is still very much under the umbrella of Jim Bob Duggar. She stepped up to take videos of family events when Jessa Duggar did it for a while.

The former Counting On star has been on top of the social media income stream, dropping her YouTube videos on Fridays ahead of the weekend.

Sometimes, they include members of the Duggar family, like Michelle Duggar showing up to babysit her kids while she and Austin Forsyth spent time together without the kids.

During her last vlog, Joy-Anna revealed she has plenty to share with followers. She took the month of December off and teased fans that big things were happening.

Another video is expected to drop at the end of the week, and hopefully, Joy-Anna will have some exciting things to share.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.