Joy-Anna Duggar debuts new haircut, Austin Forsyth slammed for reaction

Joy-Anna Duggar didn't get a big reaction from Austin Forsyth.

Joy-Anna Duggar showed off her new haircut, and Austin Forsyth’s reaction wasn’t what followers hoped it would be.

The Counting On star has always kept her hair long, so the cut was a bit shocking.

She didn’t cut it too short, though. It hit around her armpit, and she had them highlight her hair.

Joy-Anna documented the cut and highlighting process for her vlog.

When she showed up to pick up her children from Austin’s mom, she asked her opinion. His mom “loved” it, which was the reaction she should have received from her husband.

Her new cut was such a big deal that she waited until Austin came home at one in the morning to get his reaction. While it wasn’t a horrible reaction, he said he “didn’t hate it.” He also mentioned it should be a bit longer.

Austin Forsyth called out for reaction to Joy-Anna Duggar’s haircut

After some of Joy-Anna Duggar’s followers watched her YouTube video, they returned to her Instagram comment section to slam Austin Forsyth and how he handled his reaction to the haircut she was so excited to show off.

One commenter said, “Hair cut is lovely! Austin’s reaction though..geez dude, give your wife a compliment😒.”

Another chimed in with, “Your husband not once complimented your look. Saying he doesn’t hate it, is not a compliment. Do better.”

Finally, one more wrote, “Your husband is dramatic. He needs to grow up and support you.”



The Duggar daughters were taught that cutting their hair was not okay, and coloring was also forbidden.

Since they have grown into older adults, several have cut their hair (never incredibly short, though) and highlighted or dyed it.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting another child

While on a trip to Alaska, Joy-Anna Duggar discovered she was pregnant. She filmed the reaction she and Austin Forsyth had and several moments from telling friends and family.

Recently, the couple found out they were having a baby boy. They are due at the end of May, and their son will be the 30th grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Joy-Anna and Austin have been through a lot over the last several years, and it looks like she is finally in a happy and healthy place. The excitement over her new haircut was the joy she was filled with in days past.