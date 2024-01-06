Joy-Anna Duggar shares adorable montage, reveals family is ‘sick’

Joy-Anna Duggar took a break from her weekly YouTube vlogs.

She announced the hiatus in December, revealing she was taking time off to enjoy the holidays and spend time with family.

The former Counting On star returned for the new year, sharing a montage of moments from what she called a “lifestyle” shoot.

Video moments captured the family smiling and laughing together, with Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner present.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna shared some fun, too.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although this wasn’t a full vlog with an update about how their December went, the reality TV star promised to explain more next week.

Joy-Anna Duggar showcases fun family time

Spending time with her children is something Joy-Anna Duggar loves to do.

She has been quite honest about the struggles of parenthood with her followers, even showing a more vulnerable side while pregnant with Evelyn.

Joy-Anna tried to incorporate some of the fun moments from their lifestyle shoot, which was taken at the beginning of December.

The children were all smiles, and the vibe was playful, not overly staged. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth were dressed in a way that complimented each other. While it was a production, it seemed as if the family was genuine in the moments and not acting for the camera.

Viewers noted the upbeat and fun video, flocking to the comment section to gush over it.

One wrote, in part, “oh my goodness. Austin is way ‘MORE’ now. More respectful of Joy. More playful and relaxed with the children. More smiles and grins. More affectionate with his family. More fun. Wow.”

Another said, “This had me smiling all the way through. I’ve never seen Austin smile so much or look so happy. Loved all the hugs ‘n kisses mom ‘n dad. Sweet, sweet, memories for your little ones. Continued blessings in 2024.”

Someone else noted, “You guys are doing such a wonderful job with your children. Sure wish I had memories like these from my childhood. Love your channel!” with emojis tacked on at the end.

Followers enjoyed Joy-Anna Duggar’s update. Pic credit: @followtheforsyths5/YouTube

Joy-Anna Duggar reveals family is ‘sick’

At the end of her short vlog and video montage, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that the family had a good Christmas but was sick for the celebration of the new year.

It seems that has lingered a bit, as on her Instagram Story, Joy-Anna posed with Gunner and talked about “sick days” and “more cuddles.”

Joy-Anna Duggar captured a “sick” moment. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

She didn’t elaborate on the sickness, but the whole household seemed to be dealing with it.

Joy-Anna teased that some big things happened in December and promised to update her followers with the next vlog.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.