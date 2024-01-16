Joy-Anna Duggar reunites with Jinger Duggar for a family trip to California

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth hopped on a plane to somewhere warm.

The Counting On couple and their three children flew to California to spend time with Joy-Anna’s big sister, Jinger Duggar, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

This seems to be a regular thing for the sisters and their husbands. Seeing each other at least once a year — sometimes more — is something they strive to do.

Last spring, Jinger and Jeremy flew to Arkansas to visit and stay with Joy-Anna and Austin. Now, it is the opposite, with Joy-Anna and Austin staying with Jinger and Jeremy in California.

Their close bond is special, with only a handful of other siblings regularly visiting Jinger on the West Coast.

And with their children getting bigger, the cousins will build a special bond.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar are reunited

In her most recent vlog, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she and Austin Forsyth would be traveling to see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.

The brother-in-laws seem to be close, too. When they were in Arkansas, Jeremy tagged along with Austin at one of his jobs and filmed some of it.

Duggar California fun for sisters and cousins

This isn’t the first time Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been on the West Coast to visit her big sister.

They have been to some popular spots like the Santa Monica Pier, but seeing what they do with all the children together this time will be interesting.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s girls are similar in age to Joy-Anna and Austin’s older two, with Gunner unable to do much.

We anticipate both couples will be vlogging their experience, offering different perspectives. With Jinger and Jeremy valuing the privacy of their daughters’ faces, Joy-Anna will have to be careful about her edits.

It’s unclear how long Joy-Anna and Austin will be on the West Coast, but we suspect it will be at least a few days.

Typically, Jinger hosts her siblings for more than one day up to a week, though it’s unclear if Joy-Anna and Austin would stay the entire week.

There is also hope they will record a vlog with Jinger and Jeremy, as they seem to want to keep up their YouTube channel, too. With income streams becoming more necessary these days and the platform the Duggar daughters have, it could do well for them.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.