John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have the ‘cutest blondest’ children

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett showed up and showed out for their family Easter photo.

The couple shares a daughter, Gracie, and son, Charlie.

While Counting On was filming, Gracie was born, but Charlie was born after the show was canceled. However, Abbie has been good about keeping their followers updated on their lives and sharing photos of the kids as they continue to grow.

It was clear that the Easter celebration was held at the Big House, as the photo shared caught the corner of the house.

Abbie puts work into what her children wear, and it’s evident in the photos they share. She doesn’t necessarily align with all of the Duggar rules, as both Gracie and Charlie are some of the best-dressed grandchildren.

Snapping a few photos to share as the couple celebrated Easter with the family was a must, and it seems followers were happy with what they saw as many gushed over their kids.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett embrace pastels

While Abbie Grace Burnett hasn’t been dubbed a fashionista, she has upped her game in recent years.

She and John David Duggar had their children dressed nicely as they posed for their Easter family photo.

Abbie donned a purple dress, while John David wore a gray suit with a pop of color with the tie. Gracie’s dress was full of pastel colors, and Charlie wore a baby blue suit.

Gracie and Charlie Duggar called ‘cutest blondest’ children

After Abbie Grace Burnett shared the family Easter photo, the comment section lit up with comments about Gracie and Charlie Duggar.

One follower wrote, “Seriously the cutest blondest children everrr.”

Another said, “Beautiful family photo! Your kids are so cute! 😍”

One more revealed they’d been following the family for quite some time, writing, “What a beautiful family I’ve been following y’all since y’all was knee high.”

When Abbie shares photos of her children, the comments always address how cute Gracie and Charlie are and how much they have grown up.

They seem to be a favorite among followers regarding Duggar grandchildren. They are the blondest of the bunch (out of the children who have been shown to the public), right up there with Joy-Anna Duggar’s daughter, Evelyn.

Gracie and Charlie always appear happy; the second photo in the Instagram share highlights that.

