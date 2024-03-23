John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share fun in Mexico

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are living their best lives in Mexico.

The couple got away for spring break after one of John David’s “clients” invited them along on his trip.

Abbie teased the warmth and sunshine on her Instagram Story earlier this week; by all accounts, the couple is enjoying their time in paradise.

They didn’t share how long they’d be away, but it looks like they took a week-long trip.

The couple enjoys traveling, especially with John David being a pilot.

In a recent update, Abbie and John shared some of the food and drinks they were having.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett show off fun drinks

Abbie Grace Burnett shared updated photos on her Instagram Story, showing off some of the fun food and drinks they had in Mexico.

One Story showed the two having a meal and some cool-looking drinks.

The couple likely asked the waiter/waitress to snap the photo while leaning in close and clinking their drinks together to “cheers” the moment.

It was made clear the drinks were mocktails, as drinking alcohol is forbidden by the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Whether the couple is still part of that church is unclear, but they are still not drinking.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett enjoy mocktails. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett travel frequently

It’s been a busy year for John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett.

Before their trip to Mexico, the couple spent time in California with Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, and their two girls, Felicity and Evangeline.

They were in town for a convention and were able to catch up with family, with the cousins getting cousin time they wouldn’t ordinarily get.

John David and Abbie have also traveled for her business (the MLM Monat). She launched it earlier this year after teasing us that an exciting announcement was coming.

She has done some promotional ads like other Duggar women but is doing different things, like the MLM and having a Poshmark account.

The couple updates their followers on social media but has been lower-key than some of the other siblings following the cancellation of Counting On. John David and Abbie helped carry the show’s last season before it got cut from TLC.

For now, though, they have moved on to other things that don’t involve reality TV.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.