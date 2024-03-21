John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett vacation with ‘client’

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are soaking up the sun.

The Counting On couple is on vacation in a warm and sunny place, and it looks like their children didn’t come along for the ride this time.

They seem to travel more than they used to, and John David is back to piloting again.

Since the show was canceled, John David and Abbie haven’t talked much about their lives publicly. They update social media, keeping followers up to date on fun things, pictures of their kids, and some of the ventures Abbie has chosen, but not much about what John David does is discussed.

Based on what Abbie shared about their latest vacation, it seems he is flying and transporting “clients” where they need or want to go.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The curly-haired Duggar wife snapped a photo of herself seated next to her hubby and wrote over the image, “When a client wants to go on vaca for spring break and says bring your wife.”

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar on the plane. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett teases places they could be

In another Instagram Story slide, Abbie Grace Burnett asked where she and John David Duggar could be.

The choices she gave were Florida, Mexico, and the Bahamas. If your guess is incorrect, the answer will be shown. Abbie and John David are spending time in Mexico (likely at a resort based on the photo) with the “client” they flew there.

Abbie showed off the beautiful weather and she and John David were all smiles after leaving the up-and-down weather of Arkansas.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett enjoying the scenery. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett joined an MLM

Earlier this year, Abbie Grace Burnett teased a big announcement.

She had followers guess what it could be, and while another pregnancy was high on the list, Abbie shot that one down almost immediately.

Instead, she announced she joined the Monat team selling hair care products. She has worked to push the products out to her followers, family, and friends.

As for what John David Duggar does — we aren’t quite sure. He has a pilot license, and it seems he is putting it to good use. However, they rarely talk about what he does, so the only hint is the Instagram Story shared by Abbie.

For now, the couple is enjoying their time on vacation in the sunny and warm setting.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.