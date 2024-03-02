John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have already hosted two of her siblings in 2024.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar are the latest couple to head to California and hang out on the West Coast.

The couple traveled so John could attend a helicopter expo, while Abbie spent some time with Jinger, and the cousins were able to play together.

We didn’t have John and Abbie traveling to California on our Duggar bingo cards for 2024, mainly because the siblings never appeared particularly close.

However, Abbie was happy to share some of her West Coast adventures on her Instagram Stories.

And yes, Jinger and Abbie did hit up Costco.

Abbie Grace Burnett shares photos from California

Abbie Grace Burnett has been heavily focused on selling her Monat products, but she took some time to update followers on her trip to California with John-David Duggar.

John-David Duggar holding Charlie on the plane. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John-David and Abbie took Gracie and Charlie along, giving them time to spend with their cousins, Felicity and Evangeline.

Jeremy Vuolo hanging out with the girls. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie and Jinger spent some quality time together when they did a late-night Costco run.

The sisters-in-law posed for a selfie in the store as they got to enjoy some kid-free shopping.

Jinger Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett go shopping. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar has complicated relationships with some siblings

After Jinger Duggar moved away following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, some of her relationships with her siblings changed.

She wrote her book and condemned the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP); some of her family members are still ingrained in the religion.

Neither Jinger nor Jill Duggar have been open about which siblings have issues with them, but many assumed John-David Duggar wasn’t happy with his sisters. However, his trip to California with Abbie Grace Burnett seems to say otherwise.

Jedidiah Duggar made his stance known about Jill Duggar’s book, which was more of a tell-all than what Jinger wrote about her journey to finding herself in Christ. Perhaps his feelings for Jinger are different than those he has for Jill.

It seems that Jinger and Jeremy have welcomed Abbie and John-David, and everyone looks to be having fun. Charlie is a toddler, and Gracie is already a big girl. Spending time with Felicity and Evangeline is likely a huge highlight for the little Duggar girl.

How long John-David and Abbie plan to stay in California wasn’t confirmed, but she did mention it was for “a few days.”

