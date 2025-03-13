Joy-Anna Duggar bares shoulders and arms as wardrobe shifts to modern attire

Joy-Anna Duggar is living her best life while spending time with her big sister, Jinger Duggar, in California.

The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have been spending time on the West Coast because of a job he took. It is only temporary, but it has afforded the sisters time to spend quality time together.

Jinger is pregnant with her third child and is due any day. Joy-Anna has been shopping with her sister, and the two have been delving into new pieces of clothing.

What a woman wears has been a hot topic in the Duggar family. The sisters grew up with strict rules about what they could and could not wear, and the boys were given a code word (Nike) to learn, which meant they should avert their eyes when someone was dressed immodestly.

While Joy-Anna mostly followed the dress code she was raised with, Jinger started experimenting with fashion. That caused a bit of a rift between Jinger and her parents, especially when she began regularly wearing pants.

However, Jinger may be rubbing off on Joy-Anna, especially after her latest dress reveal.

Joy-Anna Duggar highlights new dress while baring shoulders

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a snap of herself in a navy dress that bared her shoulders and arms.

The straps seemed thicker than spaghetti straps, but they were similarly placed.

Joy-Anna Duggar is branching out with her wardrobe. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

The Duggar rules didn’t allow for much skin to be shown. Long skirts or dresses that hit below the knee were allowed. Arms were more relaxed because short sleeves were permitted, but tank tops or bare shoulders were frowned upon.

Is Jinger Duggar influencing Joy-Anna Duggar?

Joy-Anna Duggar talked about her experience when she read Jinger Duggar’s first book about disentangling from her upbringing.

She said it rocked her world and may have changed how she views certain things. Austin Forsyth and Jeremy Vuolo have differing views on some things but support their wives.

As Joy-Anna steps out of her shell and becomes more of herself in public, it will be interesting to see her relationships when she returns to Arkansas.

Jinger and Joy-Anna didn’t attend the recent wedding of Jim Bob Duggar’s employee, Elijah, in Hawaii, but many other siblings did. The only older daughter who attended was Jana Duggar; we suspect she may be pregnant.

Joy-Anna is testing out her fashion and leaning toward Jinger’s style more and more.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.