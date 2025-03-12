Is Jana Duggar pregnant? Hawaii trip raises speculation

Is Jana Duggar pregnant with her first child?

If rumblings and recent photos are to be believed — she might be.

Jana and her husband, Stephen Wissmann, recently spent time in Hawaii.

They attended a wedding for Elijah, the young man who works for Jim Bob Duggar and is often seen hanging out at the big house with Jason and James Duggar.

Only a few Duggar couples made the trek from Arkansas to Hawaii, but Katelyn Nakatsu made sure to share photos of herself, Jedidiah Duggar, and her in-laws.

One particular photo has fans wondering whether Jana and Stephen are expecting their first child.

Jana Duggar wears baggy dress, prompting pregnancy speculation

Katelyn Nakatsu shared a carousel featuring photos from Hawaii on Instagram. She and Jedidiah Duggar brought their twins with them, too.

The second photo in the carousel features the Duggars who attended the wedding and their spouses.

Jana Duggar is wearing a baggy beige dress, raising speculation she is hiding a baby bump under there.

The pose she and Stephen Wissmann stood in was also a little weird. However, the photo seemed to cut off people, so perhaps it was one taken at the wedding of the Duggar family.

Commenters wondered about Jana too, with one writing, “My guess is that Jana is pregnant… if so, congrats:)”

Another said, “Not that crazy.. literally every couple has gotten pregnant the first month or 2 after getting married lol.”

There were also comments about the “baby doll dress” and its structure.

2025 is a big year for new Duggar grandchildren

This year is shaping up to be a big one for the Duggar family members.

In January, Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar welcomed their twins, Elsie and Emma.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are gearing up to welcome their third child, a baby boy, in the coming days. She’s already revealed the countdown is on, so we are keeping an eye out for a birth announcement.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are expecting their third child, which will be born later this spring.

Jessa Duggar is the latest one to announce a pregnancy. She and Ben Seewald are expecting their sixth child and are already halfway through. They won’t reveal the gender until the baby is born, which we expect will happen in late July.

If Jana is pregnant, she will join the list of family members adding new babies this year. We also expect Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones to be added at some point.

