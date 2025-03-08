Jessa Duggar pregnant: Counting On star expecting sixth child

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expecting their sixth child.

The Counting On star shared the news with followers, revealing she is halfway through her pregnancy.

She shared sonogram photos but made sure she blacked out the gestational age in the upper right corner.

There have been rumblings that the former reality TV star may be expecting again — especially after she didn’t make the trip to the West Coast for Jinger Duggar’s baby shower after she played such a big role in the gender reveal.

This baby will be the couple’s sixth child. They already have Henry, Spurgeon, Ivy Jane, Fern, and George.

If the little one is a girl, she will tie up the boys and girls.

Jessa Duggar teases she is ‘halfway’ to holding baby

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared ultrasound photos highlighting the baby she is carrying.

Her caption, “Halfway to holding you in our arms! 💞,” hinted that she was already at least 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

It also hinted at her possible due date. If Jessa hit her 20-week mark now, she would be due the last week of July.

Any time between mid-July and the beginning of August is possible for when baby Seewald will make an entrance.

It’s a toss-up about whether Jessa will choose a home birth or a hospital birth, which is what she opted for with George.

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

For the most part, Jessa Duggar has remained relatively quiet on social media.

There have been a few photos here and there, but the days of her long videos filled with family gatherings or carousels of photos are gone.

However, she and Ben Seewald will likely film the birth of their baby. Those videos typically do well when monetized, and they are known for doing more than one part to rack up the videos.

It has been a busy season for the couple, who welcomed George in December 2023. From there, Jessa took the reins in helping Jana Duggar prepare for her proposal, bachelorette party, and wedding.

Shortly after, the couple traveled to Tennessee for Jason Duggar’s wedding. Jessa also spent time with her family during the holidays, including hanging out with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo when they were in town for her birthday in December.

Jessa joins Katelyn Nakatsu, who welcomed twins in January, Jinger, who will welcome a baby boy any day now, and Hannah Wissmann, who is expecting a little girl in a few months.

2025 is turning out to be the second Duggar grandchild baby boom.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.