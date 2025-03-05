Maddie Grace Jones reveals loss that took her and Jason Duggar back to Tennessee

Jason Duggar and his wife, Maddie Grace Jones, haven’t been on social media much.

Since their October wedding, there have been a few posts here and there, but they have seemingly faded into the background.

The couple promised YouTube videos and more information about their lives and activities, though nothing has come to fruition.

After criticizing their lack of delivery, Maddie attempted to address the issues, revealing why she and Jason had not been around much.

Many followers assumed the couple would choose to live a more private life, as many of the Duggar men have chosen since Counting On was canceled.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jason wasn’t a huge part of the TLC series, so it would make sense to keep things surface-level, especially if Maddie wasn’t comfortable being in the spotlight.

Maddie Grace Jones reveals loss, intentional time spent with family

Jason Duggar shared a message written by Maddie Grace Jones on his Instagram Story.

She said she wanted to “keep it real,” explaining that their life has been moving at a “crazy pace.”

They recently dealt with a “family loss,” which had them back to Tennessee. Maddie didn’t elaborate on what happened but admitted they spent “intentional time” with family.

There was also mention of the couple “working nonstop” and traveling. No elaboration on that was given, though.

Maddie Grace Jones gave followers an update. Pic credit: @jaseduggar/Instagram

Maddie Grace Jones teases ‘working nonstop’

The biggest question is what Maddie Grace Jones meant when she said she and Jason Duggar are working “nonstop.”

Typically, the Duggar family members work for Jim Bob Duggar or attempt to run their own businesses as handymen. Of course, a few wanted to follow in Jim Bob’s political footsteps, like Josh Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar.

There has been speculation that Maddie may be expecting her first child with her husband, Jason. However, the couple has not confirmed that yet. Some comments they made indicated they may wait to have children, but given that most Duggar couples welcome their first child relatively fast after marriage, we aren’t sure where they will fall.

When the YouTube videos get uploaded and life slows down for Maddie and Jason, it will be interesting to see what they’ve been up to with traveling and working.

Maddie didn’t mention her family’s loss in detail, but we expect that to be addressed when they slow down and take a minute to update everyone.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.