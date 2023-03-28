When will Season 9 of Southern Charm air?

Southern Charm is returning for its ninth season, and with filming over, the biggest question is when it will return to Bravo.

There are a few notable cast changes with Season 9, but the biggest is Kathryn Dennis stepping away from the show she helped launch. The fiery redhead was rumored to be fired, but she will only appear in a guest star capacity.

Naomie Olindo also exited following Season 8. That is less surprising, though. She left following Season 6 and only returned for Season 8 after her relationship with Metul Shah ended, and she returned to Charleston.

Without those two, the cast should remain relatively the same. However, expect some drama as a Vanderpump Rules-esque situation happened while filming earlier this year.

On Instagram, Thomas Kelly revealed filming had wrapped. He also shared a photo with Whitney Sudler-Smith, who appeared to be filming a confessional, complete with the green screen.

He wrote, “That’s a WRAP on Southern Charm, Season 9!!!! Congrats to a great cast and the best crew in the biz – love you all! We crushed it- stay tuned this fall!”

When will Season 9 of Southern Charm premiere?

Based on what Thomas Kelly wrote, it looks like Southern Charm viewers will get to see Season 9 sometime this fall.

With so much happening in the Bravo world, they are moving their programming along.

They began filming earlier this year or late last year, leaving them roughly four months of film to edit and put together for a new season.

There has been plenty of speculation about messy relationships, hookups, and even some trouble in paradise among the cast members, so it looks like a juicy season is on the way for die-hard fans.

What can viewers expect from Season 9 of Southern Charm?

Madison LeCroy fans will be thrilled as she teased that her new husband, Brett Randle, would be present on the show with her. She teased they were filming together and then shared some photos with Patricia Altschul, also part of Southern Charm.

When Season 8 wrapped and the reunion filmed, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green split. Things were very tense between them at the reunion, so it will be interesting to see if they have mended fences, especially after her rumored romp with Austen Kroll.

Olivia Flowers will mourn the loss of her brother, which will be part of her storyline for Season 9. She and Taylor Ann are reportedly front and center in the absence of Kathryn Dennis and Naomie Olindo.

It will be interesting to see what else comes to light as viewers anticipate the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.