Southern Charm: Did Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green hook up?

It’s been a busy week in the Bravosphere, and the Southern Charm cast had to get in on the action.

As Season 9 is filming, some juicy new tea has started reaching the forefront.

Last season, viewers learned Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose called it quits after a few years together. Southern Charm fans had hoped she’d be the one to get him to settle down, and that just wasn’t the case.

While this meant most of the cast was now single, it didn’t mean dipping into the friend pool was off-limits. In fact, quite the opposite.

With Madison LeCroy married and Craig Conover in a serious relationship with Paige DeSorbo, that only left a few to pick and choose from.

It looks like Austen Kroll went for it, as news of a hookup between him and Taylor has surfaced.

Did Austen Kroll break the ‘bro code’ on Southern Charm?

According to Page Six, sources confirmed that Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green hooked up toward the beginning of filming for Season 9 of Southern Charm.

The sources revealed that the two will try to downplay what happened between them, but as filming went on, it was confirmed more happened.

Shep is said to be okay with the situation as he believes Taylor is good at living the single life. However, Olivia Flowers may feel differently. She is busy dealing with losing her brother, which will be part of the upcoming season.

What’s happening in Season 9 of Southern Charm?

Things will look a little different this season as Naomie Olindo and Kathryn Dennis won’t return. Naomie returned for one season after her exit following Season 6, but it doesn’t look like she enjoyed filming again. Kathryn is rumored to appear occasionally, but that has yet to be confirmed.

While the focus is said to be on Taylor and her emotional state following the split from Shep, especially after her reaction at the reunion, it seems some other things happen that take center stage. She reportedly also hooked up with Whitney, which means she has been with every male cast member except Craig.

Olivia also lost her brother earlier this year, which will be a part of her storyline this season. Her cast members have rallied around her, even Austen, who also dealt with losing a sibling.

There is plenty to look forward to, and it seems the drama is ready to explode with the cast of Southern Charm now too.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.