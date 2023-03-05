Madison LeCroy is wearing plenty of hats as she enters a new season in her life.

The Southern Charm star was married in November and is currently filming the new season of the hit Bravo show.

Her collaboration with BeachRiot launched last year, and her wedding dress inspired all the pieces.

Madison modeled some pieces and debuted her first one during her Bachelorette party getaway.

The beautiful blonde took to her Instagram Story to show off one of the white bikinis designed for her collab.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They clearly got it right, as the top looked identical to Madison’s dress when she married Brett Randle a few months ago.

Madison LeCroy modeled one of her bikini collabs with BeachRiot. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy x BeachRiot

As mentioned above, Madison LeCroy’s collection with BeachRiot was inspired by her wedding dress.

She married Brett Randle in November, and this is the dress she used as inspiration.

The initial release from the collaboration was in October, and because the line did so well, they did a second release in November.

If you swipe, you can see where Madison drew her inspiration as she is pictured in her wedding gown.

There are various pieces. Madison donned plain white bottoms in her Instagram Story, but some skirts go over the bottoms to achieve the look the Southern Charm star sported above.

This collaboration was done explicitly with her wedding in mind, but she has teased more to come with the brand. Most pieces were versatile, like netting over the bikini top, adding more attention to the suit. Madison stunned in the netted bikini while she was celebrating her Bachelorette getaway.

Madison LeCroy is serious about her workouts

Madison LeCroy works hard to stay in shape. She documents her time in the gym with her trainer frequently.

Ahead of her wedding, Madison worked extra hard to look her best as she married Brett Randle.

Her exercise is intense, and she also spends time in the sauna to ensure she is sweating out the toxins that have built up in her body. She even uses the sauna when she doesn’t feel well.

On top of working with a trainer and taking her exercise seriously, Madison participates in activities like golf and other things that can be done outdoors. She is a very hands-on mom, and the Southern Charm beauty shares photos with Brett Randle and her son, Hudson, as they do family things together.

Madison LeCroy works hard, and it has paid off.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.