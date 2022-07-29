What happened to Austen Kroll’s sister Kyle at Chimney Rock?

Austen Kroll mentioned his sister, Kyle Kroll’s death. Pic credit: Bravo

Austen Kroll returned to his parents’ home in Charlotte, North Carolina, to pick up some things he wanted as they sold the house.

Southern Charm documented the adventure as Austen, Shep Rose, and Craig Conover moved some of the stuff out of the house.

While there, Austen mentioned his sister, Kyle Kroll, who had died when she was just a young girl.

This isn’t the first time the Southern Charm star has talked about his sister’s death. He opened up about it when he was seeing Chelsea Meissner during an earlier season of the show.

Some viewers may have missed it the first time, so when Austen reiterated what happened during a recent episode, some may have been shocked.

Here’s what happened to Austen Kroll’s sister Kyle Kroll and how she died.

How did Kyle Kroll die?

At just nine-year-old, Kyle Kroll was a typical little girl. Her family had just moved to the Charlotte, North Carolina, area and had decided to hike at Chimney Rock.

During the hike, Kyle fell from the trail and died. It hugely impacted the family, who were all there to see what happened to their beloved sister and daughter.

She reportedly went behind a barricade and, before anyone noticed, had fallen about 150 feet. It’s believed she died instantly.

Austen mentioned his younger sister Katie, who is almost a decade younger than him. She would have never been born had Kyle lived. Austen’s parents wanted him to have a sibling, which is why their family is so close.

The tragedy struck them in a way no one could understand. The house being left behind means all of the good and bad memories go along with it.

As the Southern Charm stars got ready to leave, Austen found the stuffed animal that Kyle always kept with her, making the moment somewhat final for everyone.

What is Austen Kroll up to now?

Aside from his stint on Season 8 of Southern Charm, Austen Kroll’s beer business is going well. Trop Hop Beer is taking off, which was also addressed in a recent episode. It took a while to get off the ground, but so far, so good.

He’s also embroiled in a social media feud with Below deck chef Rachel Hargrove. She called him out for being a jerk and took to social media to do so. Bravo’s PR person got involved, and it’s getting messy.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.