Chelsea Meissner in bikini gets cheeky on the beach

Chelsea Meissner got cheeky in a black bikini. Pic credit: Bravo

Chelsea Meissner knows how to grab the attention of her Instagram followers.

The former Southern Charm star showed off her beach body while giving a cheeky view.

Starring on the Bravo show for several seasons, Chelsea made quite the impression on viewers.

She dated Austen Kroll and is BFFs with another former Southern Charm star, Cameran Eubanks.

Season 6 was the last viewers saw of Chelsea, but many continue to follow her on social media.

While she typically shares scenery photos and keeps the focus off herself, she decided to share some beachy bikini photos.

Chelsea Meissner shows off bikini body with a rear view

On Instagram, Chelsea Meissner shared a carousel of photos from the beach.

She chose a black bikini with thong bottoms, a printed coverup, and a fun bucket hat to wear.

The third photo showed Chelsea looking back at the camera while showing off her cheeky thong bikini.

Chelsea takes pride in staying fit, and her beach body was on point with the bikini she chose.

The caption read, Official member of The Filthy Flamingo Surf Gang.. Had A Day w/ @duvin , a brand that makes everyone look cooler 😎”

Chelsea Meissner’s reality TV journey

Before Southern Charm was even on her radar, Chelsea Meissner was a part of the Survivor world.

She competed on Survivor: One World and finished in third place as the Final Tribal Council wasn’t impressed with her gameplay. Chelsea was loyal in her gameplay, which seemed to hurt her the most in the end as she was accused of riding a fellow player’s coattails.

Chelsea took a break from the reality TV realm before joining Southern Charm. When she debuted, she drove the boys wild. Austen Kroll and Shep Rose were both vying to date her. However, she ended up with Austen and dated him during Season 4 and Season 5 on and off.

Season 6 of Southern Charm took a different turn, which may have played a role in it being the final season Chelsea appeared on the show. Both she and BFF Cameran Eubanks talked away ahead of Season 7, and it doesn’t appear that either has any desire to return to filming the show, despite still having friends who film.

The good news for Southern Charms fans is Chelsea Meissner can be followed on social media even though she is no longer on the show.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.