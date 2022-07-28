Rachel Hargrove calls out Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll, says she’s done with Below Deck and Bravo

Rachel has had enough. Pic credit: Bravo

Rachel Hargrove calls out Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll before saying she’s done with Below Deck and Bravo.

The Below Deck Season 8 and 9 chef Rachel has been dropping some bombshells the past week.

First, she spoke out on Eddie Lucas’ claims Below Deck cast members are the lowest paid on Bravo.

Then she put Tyra Banks on blast over a comment Rachel faced when she auditioned for America’s Next Top Model. Rachel even received death threats over her words.

Now the blunt chef has taken aim at Austen after they didn’t mesh when they first met.

The drama with Austen has led Rachel to declare she will no longer attend BravoCon and that she no longer wants to be associated with Below Deck.

Rachel Hargrove calls out Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll

On Wednesday, Rachel took to Twitter to blast Southern Charm star Austen. Rachel reshared a Bravo article where Austen revealed the big meeting that helped him take his Trop Hop beer company to the next level.

“Cheers to the most narsasitic twat on @BravoTV,” the chef tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cheers to the most narsasitic twat on @BravoTV https://t.co/eLXUVUVrK7 — Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) July 27, 2022

Later Rachel used Twitter to share a text message she received from a Bravo PR person over her tweet about Austen. The person told Rachel it’s not good for the network to have cast members from shows bashing each other.

Rachel offered a little insight into why she’s not an Austen fan, recalling a bad encounter she had with him in Florida. The chef said Austen didn’t like that she wouldn’t party and was “being an idiot.” She informed the PR person that she wanted Austen to stay away from her.

While the tweet appears to have been removed from Twitter, the Below Deck fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage captured the images.

Chef Rachel Hargrove says she’s done with Below Deck and Bravo

Later Rachel sent out a series of tweets putting Below Deck and Bravo on blast.

One revealed she was no longer attending BravoCon this fall. She was one of many stars from the Below Deck family expected to attend the event.

This tweet was also removed but can be seen in the IG post above from @belowdeckaboveaverage.

Rachel wasn’t done speaking her mind either. She went on to tweet “Ps…. F**k below deck” before declaring, “Next should we talk about breaking the 4th wall on the show?”

Pic credit: @HargroveRachel/Twitter

The chef finished off her Twitter storm of rage against Below Deck and Bravo by making it clear she’s done with both of them.

“I will no longer be accociated with organizations I don’t believe in.. #belowdeck #bravoco #wwhl #ANTM 🖕anyone else wants to piss me off this week? Let’s f***ing go….” she shared.

Pic credit: @HargroveRachel/Twitter

The sentiment was reiterated on Instagram with a photo of the text exchange tweet between her and a Bravo producer that was removed from Twitter.

Rachel Hargrove has washed her hands of Bravo and Below Deck after she called Austen Kroll a narcissist. There’s bound to be more to this story, including whether she already filmed Season 10 or Below Deck or not, so stay tuned.

What do you think of Rachel’s tweets?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.