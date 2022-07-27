Elizabeth is living her best life after her Below Deck stint. Pic credit: @bettabird/Instagram

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini flaunts bikini style with her man as they spend time enjoying some fun in the sun.

Elizabeth made waves on Below Deck Season 8 for her boatmance with James Hough and butting heads with chief stew Francesca Rubi.

Although she was fired, the season ended right after her termination due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Elizabeth was technically there all season long.

These days the blonde beauty has left yachting and reality television behind for life in the Colorado mountains with her man and puppy.

Earlier this year, Elizabeth left Florida behind for Colorado. Not long after she moved, Elizabeth introduced Below Deck fans to her new pup, Raja!

The little cutie isn’t the only special someone in Elizabeth’s life. She’s been dating a man for a few months and has started to share more of her life with her followers.

The Bravo personality shared a series of photos to Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her life with Raja and her guy.

Elizabeth sported a light blue and white bikini for a Colorado lake-style picnic. She also rocked a red and pink cover-up over her bikini bottoms and finished off her look with a straw hat.

Five pictures made up the IG post, with Elizabeth showing off the stunning views, their picnic, and her guy in a photo that had him wearing a hat while wearing sunglasses.

“Hiked to the lake and had a Colorado summer-style picnic! Water was chilly, but so was the rosè 😉 A relaxing adventure sponsored by @summerwater,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

Another carousel of pictures on Instagram showed the happy couple and Raja out for a hike. This time around, Elizabeth opted for short jean shorts and a cute off-the-shoulder crop top.

The mystery man was featured in a couple of pictures with his face in full view. One was him hugging Elizabeth, and another was him carrying Raja.

As of yet, Elizabeth has not revealed the identity of her man.

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini’s swimsuit style is on point

Even when she’s not with her new man, Elizabeth brings her A-game when it comes to her swimsuit style.

The blonde beauty recently shared a beach day of her rocking a red bikini. Only the top is in view as her long hair is over to one side and her ample cleavage is fully on display.

Elizabeth used the social media post to remind her followers not to worry because things will be all right.

Another featured Elizabeth in Mexico in a pool donning a high-cut one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She also rocked a hat to hide the sun from her face while giving fans several shots of her in the stunning attire.

Elizabeth Frankini likely won’t be back on Below Deck. The former yachtie is living her best Zen life in the mountains of Colorado and appears to have found love.

She joins Below Deck Med alum Bugsy Drake and Below Deck Down Under starlet Brittini Burton who are flaunting their assets for happiness.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.