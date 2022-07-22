Below Deck: Chef Rachel Hargrove shades Tyra Banks then takes it down

Rachel appeared on America’s Next Top Model. Pic credit: Bravo and ©ImageCollect.comAdmedia

Below Deck star chef Rachel Hargrove has shaded Tyra Banks over her weight gain bringing up a past moment between the two ladies.

Rachel has become a fan favorite in the Below Deck family since he debuted on Season 8 of the OG show. She helped represent the show last month at the Bravo upfronts and will be one of several Below Deck stars at BravoCon this fall.

There is one thing Below Deck fans can always count on when it comes to Rachel. The chef is brutally honest and speaks her mind regardless of the consequences.

In one case, it earned her a lot of money. Rachel paid rent via Cameo from Below Deck fans requesting that she say her infamous line, “eat my cooter.”

However, not everything Rachel says turns into a cash-winning phrase.

Proof of that came this week as the chef took to Twitter to shade Tyra, who Rachel met when she auditioned for America’s Next Top Model. The appearance didn’t go well, and Rachel has never forgotten it.

Chef Rachel Hargrove shades Tyra Banks

Rachel took to Twitter on Thursday night to share a photograph of Tyra out and about grabbing lunch. Tyra was on the heavier side in the image, prompting Rachel to throw shade.

“Hey @Tyrabanks remember when you called me a plus size model when I was a size 2?” the chef Tweeted.

Rachel shared her experience on Below Deck Season 8 and didn’t seem to hold any ill will toward her failed ANTM audition. At the time, Rachel referred to Tyra as “interesting.”

Shortly after she debuted on Below Deck, a clip of Rachel’s audition went viral. The footage showed Rachel being referred to as plus size, and it was definitely a cringe moment.

While Tyra wasn’t the judge who made a comment, Rachel seems to still have beef with her.

Below Deck star Rachel Hargrove deletes shady Tyra Banks tweet

It didn’t take long for Rachel’s tweet to gain a lot of attention.

The comments section was filled with remarks with lots of opinions on what Rachel did. Hours after sharing the tweet, Rachel took it down.

After doing a little deep dive into Rachel’s tweets and replies, it became clear that the chef endured a lot of backlash for body shaming Tyra. A couple of comments captured by Monsters and Critics had unhappy Twitter users questioning her and Rachel attempting to explain her actions.

Rachel Hargrove has found herself in the hot seat after she tweeted and then deleted the comment to Tyra Banks about her weight gain.

The chef’s latest tweet comes hot on the heels of Rachel speaking out on Eddie Lucas’ claims Below Deck cast members are the lowest paid on Bravo.

