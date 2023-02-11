Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers remembers brother Conner on first birthday following his death

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is grieving the loss of her brother, Conner.

The blonde beauty lost her sibling less than a month ago, and his birthday was just a few days ago.

Olivia shared a touching tribute to her brother on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

While she’s kept mostly quiet since Conner’s passing, she did mention how grateful she and her parents were for the support and messages they’ve received.

Filming for Southern Charm began recently, and his death will likely be touched upon when the show returns to Bravo later this year.

With such a monumental loss, Olivia couldn’t let his birthday pass without acknowledging the hole in her heart.

Olivia Flowers shares a touching tribute

On what should have been a momentous occasion for Conner Flowers, Olivia Flowers took to her Instagram page to share a birthday message for her brother.

Conner passed away unexpectedly last month, and since then, she and her parents have been working to navigate their new normal.

The Southern Charm star shared a message about it, writing, “I’ve been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality…but I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner. Mom, Dad, and I love you. here on earth, we are missing you.”

She went on to thank everyone for the outpouring of their support, saying, “Thank you to all those who have reached out and been so helpful during this time. To be surrounded by those who knew and loved Conner all week was a gift in itself. We are so grateful for all your messages – please know they haven’t gone unseen.”

What happened to Conner Flowers?

Conner Flowers passed away in his home on January 30, just a few weeks ago.

The cause and manner of death were still pending and have not yet been released to the public.

Conner’s obituary revealed his services were last weekend. He was described as having an entrepreneurial spirit, and his love for attending sports events was noted.

Olivia Flowers was Conner’s only sibling. She and her parents have appeared on Southern Charm, but Conner was not a part of the filming. However, he was known in the Charleston social circles as several past, and present Charmers left condolences and support on Olivia’s tribute.

Austen Kroll commented on Olivia’s post, letting her know they were all there for her. He is in a unique place where he can understand what she is going through, as he suffered the loss of a sibling too. His loss was talked about on Southern Charm, even though it happened when he was just a child.

Pic credit: @oliviabflowers/Instagram

Olivia Flowers has friends who have rallied around her during the loss of her big brother and the navigation of life without him.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.