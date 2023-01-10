Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm: Was the redhead fired?

Kathryn Dennis won’t be returning to Southern Charm. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis may be looking for a new job.

The fiery redhead has been busy in New Orleans while rumors of her firing have been making the rounds.

And while her status on Southern Charm has been questioned nearly every time the show is renewed, this time, it looks like Kathryn may be done with the Bravo show.

She hasn’t been incredibly active on social media since Season 8 of the South Carolina-based show wrapped. It was a chaotic season for Kathryn, with her breakup with Chleb Ravenell playing out while they filmed.

Kathryn’s situation with her kids was also a hot topic, as the reality TV star lost custody of her daughter and son last January. She spoke out a bit about what happened and revealed that she was working hard to get them back.

Now it looks like her problems may get worse.

Was Kathryn Dennis fired from Southern Charm?

According to the US Sun, Kathryn Dennis was not offered a contract to return for Season 9.

There has been no official word on Southern Charm Season 9, but it is reportedly being worked on behind-the-scenes.

A source told the publication that Kathryn was rude to staff and other cast members, including not showing up to filming or being late.

Season 8 of Southern Charm didn’t heavily focus on Kathryn at all. She was filmed minimally and didn’t even attend the cast trip. Madison LeCroy wasn’t present much either, but she was busy planning a wedding, and Bravo knew that ahead of time.

The source told the US Sun, “I know Bravo didn’t offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it. She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot.”

That tracks with how Season 8 seemed to go, so it looks like Kathryn won’t be back to film the show when the rest of the cast returns.

What’s next for Kathryn Dennis?

Kathryn Dennis has not spoken out about the reports she’s been let go from Southern Charm. She has been living it up in New Orleans while sharing photos of her looks, including her darker makeup and all-black attire.

The redhead will have to deal with the lack of income, which could be challenging. Kathryn has been a part of the Bravo network since she was in her early 20s and hasn’t worked outside of it or modeling.

It is a concern that the source noted, saying, “I know she’s had money issues and now I don’t know how she’s going to work, she’s never had a job. I’m worried for her, but maybe this is a wake-up call.”

This will also give Thomas Ravenel, the former Southern Charm Star who is the father of her children, a leg up. Their custody battle and visitation schedule have been in place for roughly a year, which is costly.

Whatever Kathryn Dennis decides to do next, Southern Charm will not be a part of it.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.