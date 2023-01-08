Kathryn Dennis went for a darker look. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis is channeling her inner Wednesday Addams as she takes on New Orleans.

The Southern Charm star stepped out wearing a busty crop top under a blazer, which she paired with pants.

All of it was black.

She is having a good time in New Orleans as she continues to share photos from her trip.

There’s been no word on when Southern Charm will pick up filming or if there will be another season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As she enjoys her time in Louisiana, Shep Rose is off spending time in Australia.

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis goes dark with makeup

Not too long ago, her followers praised Kathryn Dennis for wearing more natural-looking makeup. She went back to her red-headed roots and ditched the blonde dye job.

The Southern Charm star chose to go darker as she donned her all-black outfit for her trip through the streets of New Orleans.

Her eyebrows were darker against her pale-looking face, and her lips were overlined with a magenta color.

It was a different look for the reality star beauty, but one that matched her attire flawlessly.

Kathryn is known for her high fashion, which has only improved with time. When she debuted on Season 1 of Southern Charm, she was a young twenty-something who was still into partying and bar-hopping. Now, she is a 30-year-old mom of two who still knows how to look hot and fashionable at the same time.

Kathryn Dennis partners with Amazon

Currently, Kathryn Dennis has a page on Amazon she runs. It’s an affiliate program where Kathryn curates products she likes, and when someone purchases from the links she shares or her “storefront,” she receives a percentage of the sale.

Kathryn’s Southern Charm costar Madison LeCroy has done this for quite some time and likely helped the fiery redhead learn the ropes. They have become friends following the last season and even hung out together before Madison’s November wedding.

She has also dabbled back into the world of modeling. However, details about who she is shooting with weren’t made public. Kathryn did a lot of shoots when she was younger and even filmed some Southern Charm scenes while trying to bring Kensie into the fold.

There’s been a few rough patches with Kathryn and partnerships, so right now, Amazon is her thing. She is bouncing back, though.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.