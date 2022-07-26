Here’s why Kathryn Dennis lost custody of her kids

Kathryn Dennis opened up about why she lost custody. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis’ life has played out over the last eight seasons of Southern Charm.

She was young and naive when she met Thomas Ravenel while filming. The couple quickly fell pregnant with their daughter, Kensington, and soon after that, welcomed their son, Saint.

The custody between Kathryn and Thomas has been up and down, but the latest left the Southern Charm star without custody and only supervised visits on weekends.

Until now, Kathryn has remained quiet about the situation with her kids. She has shared photos of them spending time together, but details surrounding what happened that caused her to lose custody weren’t made public.

The redhead was blindsided by what Thomas did and is still working on getting her kids back.

While her world was falling apart, Kathryn Dennis managed to continue filming and keep going on with her life.

Kathryn Dennis reveals why she lost her kids

As a guest on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister, Kathryn Dennis opened up about life without her kids and what happened.

Things changed almost a year since Kathryn and Thomas Ravenel had settled custody of the kids. The Southern Charm star revealed she had an inkling he was up to something following the news she tested positive for marijuana.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said, “Yeah, it was a shock to me. You know what they said to me, that I went to rehab because I had a problem with weed, that this was considered a relapse.”

Kathryn did reveal she struggled with marijuana, and on the show, when Shep Rose planned a dinner than included THC-infused food, she was beside herself.

Because she failed her drug test, Thomas Ravenel could move forward and get exactly what he wanted.

Where does Kathryn Dennis stand with her kids now?

According to Kathryn Dennis, she sees her kids every other weekend.

She said, “I get to see my kids every other weekend 9-7, supervised by someone who is appointed by the court. They type what [they] eat, writing what they say. They literally follow me to every room. I can’t even go to the bathroom to take my daughter to the bathroom.”

Financial support is also going to Thomas Ravenel for the kids to the tune of $4,000 a month. It’s a tough situation that she calls “f**king horrible,” but the spicy redhead continues to fight on for her kids.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.