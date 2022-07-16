Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis talks about what she wants in a man

Kathryn Dennis shares what she wants in a man. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Season 8 of Southern Charm has been filled with highs and lows, and it’s only just begun.

Kathryn Dennis began the season with Chleb Ravenell, but they’ve already split.

After he didn’t come home for days or reach out to her, she decided things were over.

Kathryn appears ready to move on as they navigate the rest of the season filming together.

A Southern Charm sneak peek shows the redhead in a club-like setting alongside costar Madison LeCroy as they talk about their type regarding men.

So what is it that Kathryn Dennis wants in a man?

Kathryn Dennis says she doesn’t have a type

In the sneak peek for next week’s Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis describes what she wants in a man.

When asked what her type is, she says, “Historically speaking, I do not have a type.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She’s not wrong, though. Southern Charm viewers have seen her with Thomas Ravenel, Chleb Ravenell, and a few other men that have come and gone.

She does, however, have a few preferences moving forward. Kathryn said, “I want a man who is loyal. Someone with kind eyes. I want them to be enough to look like they care about their health.”

What happened between Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell?

Chleb Ravenell has been happy to speak out about what he thinks went down between him and Kathryn Dennis. Southern Charm viewers watched as the two broke up awkwardly over a dinner she made after he returned home. He had been gone for days with no contact.

Her children were discussed, as one of the reasons she wanted things to end. Kathryn did not feel he put enough effort into bonding with the kids, but that’s not how he sees it. Chleb revealed that he thinks she used her kids as an “excuse” to end things.

He also revealed the two have no communication at this point. Kathryn has teased that she “caught feelings,” but has yet to confirm whether that is true or if it was just a cute caption she used.

The two split last fall, so it’s entirely possible they could each be seeing someone new. They will come face-to-face at the reunion, which should be interesting for viewers.

Will Kathryn Dennis debut with a new man in her life, or will she keep her next relationship under wraps?

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.