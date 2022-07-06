Kathryn Dennis shows off her cleavage in hot pink low-cut swimsuit

Kathryn Dennis showed off in a hot pink cleavage-baring swimsuit. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis knows how to celebrate.

The Southern Charm star rang in the Fourth of July in a hot pink, cleavage-baring swimsuit.

She’s known for pushing her clothing to the max, and the swimsuit is proof that the 30-year-old reality TV star still has it going on.

Kathryn Dennis shows off assets in hot pink swimsuit

Over on Instagram, Kathryn Dennis took a dig at country music star Toby Keith while also showing off her assets.

The barely-there swimsuit left very little to the imagination with the cut and cleavage-baring view.

Kathryn captioned the post, “Can’t stand @tobykeith except on July 4th~🇺🇸🍉🍔🍗🍓🫠🎆🎇”

The Southern Charm star posed just right to maximize her cleavage and get followers’ attention. Her dog, Gucci, can be seen at the top of the photo, where she has her right arm bent and under her head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kathryn sported a pink and grey ballcap, adding seductive vibes to her post. She showed off her tanned and freckled body, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Kathryn Dennis’ Southern Charm journey

Around since the beginning, Kathryn Dennis has one of the most familiar faces regarding Southern Charm.

The redhead has brought the most drama, especially regarding her relationships. She was initially with Thomas Ravenel, and their on-again-off-again relationship played out through several earlier seasons. Kathryn welcomed two children with the disgraced politician, but they currently reside with him.

During Season 8, which is currently airing, Kathryn lives with her now-ex-boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell. The two began dating after Season 7 of Southern Charm wrapped and before the reunion was filmed. The two used to share plenty of photos, but they split during the filming of Season 8. Chleb talked about their split, revealing they have zero communication with each other.

Her relationships with the other cast members haven’t come easily either. Danni Baird was her good friend, but Kathryn wasn’t always friendly to her. Landon Clements and Kathryn had some very bad blood, especially when Thomas got involved. Some Charmers pushed Landon to give Thomas a shot in the romantic department, and Kathryn wasn’t happy. The two women will never be friends, that’s for sure.

There’s a lot more this season for Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm, especially as her relationship with Chleb begins to implode. Currently, she is content showing off her fit physique and cleavage on social media.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.