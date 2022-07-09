Madison LeCroy in bikini shows off flexibility

Madison LeCroy shows she is flexible in a bikini. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is focused on having a killer body for her upcoming wedding to Brett Randle.

She has done a lot of traveling since wrapping Season 8 and spends plenty of time in bikinis.

Her new video shows how flexible the reality TV star can be while wearing a teeny yellow bikini.

Madison LeCroy stuns in yellow bikini while showing off her assets

Making sure her body is in top shape is Madison LeCroy’s priority these days. The Southern Charm star often shares her workouts with her followers.

From working out to making sure she is eating the right things, the Southern Charm beauty is all in when it comes to her upcoming wedding.

On Instagram, Madison wrote, “321…bang challenge is not in the madmade program but I clearly need to add some stretching to my routine.”

In the video, Madison wears a yellow bikini as she does her trick. She goes from standing to upside down into a handstand, where she did the splits while upside down.

Her strength and flexibility were on full display as she showed off her buns while keeping everything together.

Madison LeCroy announces her engagement on Southern Charm

As Season 8 of Southern Charm airs, Madison LeCroy is along for the ride. During the most recent episode of the Bravo series, she announced she was engaged to Brett Randle.

It was done while she appeared on Amazon Live, and the men were able to catch it while they were hanging out together. Austen Kroll called Madison “f*****g Medusa” when learning about her news. The other guys were joking, and when Madison was asked whether she informed her exes ahead of the announcement, she revealed only Hudson’s dad knew because he was the only important ex.

Southern Charm viewers won’t meet Brett as Madison decided to keep her relationship away from the cameras. She learned her lesson while dating Austen and didn’t want to rock the boat with something going so well. It’s been months since the engagement was made public, as the Bravo series runs approximately six months behind real life.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how things between Austen and Madison shake out. The two dated for two years on and off and continue to film together two seasons later. Southern Charm typically offers up a reunion special, and when the time comes to film it, where they stand will be revealed.

Madison LeCroy is happy with her soon-to-be-husband and is set on having an amazing body when she walks down the aisle to him later this year.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.