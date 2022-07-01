Kathryn Dennis ‘caught feelings’ as she stuns in tight cutout dress

Kathryn Dennis stuns in her latest seductive attire. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis knows how to get attention.

The Southern Charm star continues to show off her body as the show’s new season gets started.

A lot has happened since the show wrapped in December, and it looks like Kathryn is moving on with her life.

Kathryn Dennis ‘caught feelings’

On Instagram, Kathryn Dennis’ latest share has followers wondering if she has someone new in her life.

As Southern Charm Season 8 plays out, Kathryn is living with Chleb Ravenell. The two are in a rocky place just two episodes in, and followers know they broke up last fall.

With a stunning body-hugging red and pink cutout dress that shows off her ample cleavage and leaves little to the imagination, the redheaded reality TV star shared an interesting caption.

She wrote, “Caught feelings, now im catchin flights 😏”

Her geotag suggests she is spending time in Nashville, so is there someone new in Kathryn’s life? It’s certainly possible, especially after she split from Chleb months ago.

During the latest episode of Southern Charm, Chleb mentioned that one of his biggest draws to Kathryn Dennis was how she commands a room. He isn’t wrong, and with her recent photos, it’s clear she has a presence that can’t be ignored.

What is Kathryn Dennis up to since wrapping Season 8 of Southern Charm?

A lot has changed for Kathryn Dennis since Season 1 of Southern Charm. She was a young girl in her 20s when she was cast, and in just a few months, she will be celebrating turning 31.

She met Thomas Ravenel and welcomed two children with the disgraced politician. They have fought back and forth over the children, and she is allowed visits with them, but they reside with their dad. Most of this has played out season after season, but Season 8 appears different.

Kathryn has continued to share her adventures with her followers, including plenty of traveling. From bikinis to barely-there attire, the Southern Charm star commands the attention of her fanbase. There have been some gorgeous modeling photos shared by her, including one where she’s wearing a gold dress.

With Kathryn’s hint about how she “caught feelings,” there may be a new man in her life. She’s alluded to someone before, but this appears to be more of a tease about what’s to come.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.