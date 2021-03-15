Kathryn Dennis has lost custody of her kids for the second time. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis temporarily lost custody of her kids to their father, Thomas Ravenel, and is only allowed to see them on supervised visits at the weekend.

People obtained a statement from Thomas’ lawyer explaining the new custody status, and revealing why we won’t be told the reasons behind the change.

“I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties’ minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer,” his statement began.

Thomas’ lawyer then stated that the reason behind the custody change will be unknown to the public as the documents have been sealed.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them, and neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties,” he continued. “As such, and in keeping with the spirit of the protective order, I will not go into detail regarding the circumstances that necessitated the changes to the parties’ custodial arrangement.”

Thomas previously threw serious accusations at Kathryn

Kathryn and Thomas share two kids, six-year-old Kensie, and Saint, who is aged five.

In South Carolina court documents obtained by The Sun in December last year, Thomas claimed that the Saint was “formerly diagnosed with FAS [Fetal Alcohol Syndrome] due to Kathryn’s excessive drug and alcohol consumption while he was in utero.”

Thomas claims that Saint has been suffering due to this condition and has had to get “speech and occupational therapy for years to help combat his delays, but he is still falling behind at school.”

Thomas claimed that Kathryn neglected to help Saint with school work despite falling behind. He claims that his teachers send separate worksheets designated for him and Kathryn to help him with since they now live separately, and Kathryn’s folder has “never been touched.”

Kathryn has refused to comment on any of these allegations.

Thomas claimed Kathryn relapsed

In an early installment of Thomas’s custody case, he claimed that Kathryn “relapsed and is no longer sober from illegal drugs.”

Thomas issued these claims when he first filed for custody in October 2020.

Thomas alleged that Kathryn was on illegal drugs while watching their children.

“Father is informed and believes that Mother has done cocaine while having physical custody of the minor children,” the documents read. “Father is informed and believes that mother has left cocaine within reach of the minor children while the minor children were in her care.”

Kathryn had denied these claims and agreed to take a drug test so long as Thomas paid for it and took one as well.

Kathryn and Thomas’ previous custody battle

This is the second time Kathryn has lost custody of her children. The first instance occurred in 2016.

During the custody battle, she took a drug test and tested positive for marijuana. She entered rehab immediately following the court case.

Thomas and Kathryn have had a complicated on-and-off relationship over the years. Despite numerous attempts, the two haven’t been able to make it work.

Their dynamic became even more complex when Kathryn found out that Thomas had fathered another child, a son.

Kathryn felt that Thomas should have told her since the baby, Jonathan, is technically half-siblings with their previous kids. Thomas, meanwhile, didn’t feel any need to tell her.

Shortly after that, Kathryn started dating Chleb Ravenell.

While they may have had a shot at repairing their relationship at one point, it appears that is far gone after this latest custody battle installment.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus on Bravo.