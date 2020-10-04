When is Big Brother on this week? NFL could affect some CBS viewers

The Big Brother episode schedule is going to be impacted by the NFL this week. That’s going to happen because CBS moved the reality competition show away from Sunday nights.

There are no more Sunday night episodes this summer, with the network hoping to bring back Sunday night movies each week. It caused the producers to shift the episodes that normally air on Sundays over to a new night.

There are going to be new episodes of Big Brother All-Stars on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week, but the first episode of the week is going to be affected by the NFL in several key markets.

When is Big Brother on this week?

The next new episode of Big Brother All-Stars is scheduled to air on Monday, October 5. However, the New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs football game had to be moved to Monday night on CBS.

For a number of markets, that is going to impact when Episode 26 airs on CBS. The Patriots vs Chiefs game will start at 7:05 p.m. ET, taking up some key primetime hours for the Eastern and Central television viewers.

The new Big Brother episode will likely get pushed back and simply air later in the night on CBS. That’s going to be pretty late for some viewers in those time zones. Luckily, the episode will be available through OnDemand and CBS All Access the next day.

For viewers on the West Coast, the Monday night episode might not be affected at all. Since the NFL game will start at 4:05 p.m. PT, it might just be over before the new episode of Big Brother even starts for the Pacific Time Zone.

After the Monday night episode, there are also new episodes of Big Brother All-Stars on Wednesday (October 7) and Thursday (October 8). The start time remains at 8/7c for each night, so that will give some familiarity to CBS viewers.

If we learn any new information about the October 5 episode for ET and CT viewers, we will make sure to pass it on.

Triple Eviction fallout

We have shared a quick summary of everything that happened during the Triple Eviction episode in case anyone needs a refresher of the biggest moments that happened the last time we saw the houseguests.

Three people were evicted and sent to the BB22 jury, meaning there are just six people left in the game.

Recently evicted houseguest Daniele Donato is also doing her post-eviction interviews. She has revealed that she is done appearing on Big Brother.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.