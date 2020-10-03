Big Brother exit interviews for Daniele Donato reveal some anger, frustrations

Big Brother 22 houseguest Daniele Donato is giving her exit interviews after getting evicted from the house.

And boy is a lot of revisionist history taking place in her mind. But maybe she hasn’t completely figured out that she sunk her own game.

In a unanimous vote of 4-0, Dani was evicted toward the end of the Triple Eviction episode on Thursday night. Tyler Crispen was the Head of Household at that point and he decided to put Dani and Nicole Franzel on the block.

Dani became the fifth member of the BB22 jury, joining Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Kevin Campbell, and David Alexander outside of the game. It will be very interesting to see how much she enjoys spending a week with that quartet.

Daniele Donato exit interviews

With her time in the game at an end, Dani has started making the rounds with the media. She is sharing her opinions on Big Brother All-Stars 2, talking about how it wasn’t her fault that Ian got evicted, and working hard at rewriting some of the things that fans witnessed on the live feeds and on the CBS episodes.

Here is the interview that Dani did with Us Weekly. She claims that she didn’t want Ian to go home and how she took it personally that Kaysar brought up the flirtmance that she had going on with Cody Calafiore.

Dani got a bit more honest with Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly. She spoke about being a “poor sport,” that she felt really hurt about Cody voting her out of the game, and that she is “not looking forward to seeing anybody in the jury. People I want to see here because I want them not to win, I don’t particularly want to hang out with them.”

Below is the link to her full EW interview:

Dani calls herself out for being a 'poor sport' on Big Brother: All-Stars and says 'I feel so hurt by Cody' #BB22 https://t.co/MxMQyvfzPW — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) October 2, 2020

Daniele Donato retires from Big Brother

One of the takeaways from Dani’s exit interviews is that she does not want to play the game again. This was the end of her run and the third time was just not the charm for her.

She will return to the show as part of the BB22 jury and help decide the Big Brother 22 winner on finale night, but it sounds like that is the end of the road for her.

That’s too bad, though, as she and Dom (her husband) could be a good pair to watch on a season based on duos. They might be a couple to really contend with.

For fans of the show, keep in mind that CBS has shifted its television schedule. Here is a breakdown of when future episodes will air and how there are no more Sunday nights for the show this summer.

