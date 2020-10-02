Big Brother Triple Eviction recap: A look back at big night for show

This Big Brother Triple Eviction recap is going to cover the specifics from Episode 25 on October 1. It was a big night for the show, with three people getting sent to join the BB22 jury.

There are now just six people left in the game, and we already know who is about to get nominated next. That’s because the houseguests played in another secret HOH Competition really late on Thursday night.

But let’s get back to presenting a summarized recap of the Triple Eviction episode.

And it all started with CBS viewers learning whether it would be Kevin Campbell or David Alexander getting evicted first.

Big Brother All-Stars Triple Eviction play-by-play recap

Below is a list of everything that happened during the Big Brother Triple Eviction. This makes it easy to read and remember because a lot happened during the two-hour special episode.

*Kevin Campbell evicted on 6-0 vote.

*Memphis Garrett won first Head of Household Competition.

*Memphis nominated David Alexander and Nicole Franzel.

*Christmas Abbott won Power of Veto and didn’t use it.

*David evicted on 3-2 vote.

*Tyler won second Head of Household Competition of night.

*Tyler nominated Nicole and Daniele Donato.

*Tyler won Power of Veto and declined to use it.

*Dani evicted on 4-0 vote.

Remember when Dani and Nicole evicted Ian over Tyler a couple of weeks ago? #BB22 pic.twitter.com/LFeEo6wwbk — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) October 2, 2020

New HOH takes power (spoilers)

After Kevin, David, and Daniele got sent to join the BB22 jury, there was a lot of backlash on social media coming from fans and former houseguests.

There were not very many fans of what happened, and a lot of dragging was going on.

When the cameras were turned off, the final six houseguests didn’t get a lot of time to regroup before they were back in action. Tyler watched on as the outgoing HOH and the other five people played for the power again.

Cody Calafiore won the HOH Competition for a third time this summer.

He and Memphis Garrett have each won three of them now, helping lead The Committee even further into the game. The Memphis and Cody alliance is dominating the game.

After Cody nominates two people for eviction, everyone will get to play in the next Veto Competition. It’s an important one because two people will finish the week on the block, and only three houseguests get to vote.

I’m gonna need Tyler to win POV so Cody has to renom one of his final 2s. #bb22 pic.twitter.com/WZbFTTe9ja — Lulu (@lulu_gifs) October 2, 2020

Keep in mind; there is no Sunday night episode this weekend. CBS shifted the Big Brother TV schedule, and here is a breakdown of how everything will transpire.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.