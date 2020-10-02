Big Brother: Former houseguests dragging cast after Dani Donato eviction

Big Brother veterans are letting the current cast have it on social media following the Dani Donato eviction.

During the Triple Eviction episode, Dani saw her flirtmance with Cody Calafiore come to an end. And boy was she mad.

Dani’s plan with Nicole Franzel to get most of the other women out of the house early has backfired. She will now have to think about that in the jury house.

In a worst-case scenario for her, Dani wound up sitting on the block next to Nicole. And when it came time to vote, the BB22 cast sent Dani out on a unanimous vote.

After Dani worked really hard to get Janelle Piezina out of the house, Janelle is now speaking out on social media about what just happened.

And Janelle isn’t the only former Big Brother houseguest who has had something to say this evening.

Dani Donato gets dragged on social media

Taking to her Twitter account, Janelle said something that many fans of the show have been saying for nearly the entire season.

Janelle wrote, “Dani has no one to blame but herself. She targeted all of the people that would have had her back. Me, Ian, Bay, Kevin, Da’Vonne and Kaysar. She choose to work with Nicole and Cody. Girl Bye #BB22 #BbAllstars.”

BB22 cast frustrates former houseguests

Quite a few former houseguests have been posting about their frustrations with the current season, and that includes Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren.

“I don’t mean to sound cocky but I have a better personality than anyone left in this house!!!!!! What constitutes an “All-Star” is subjective and highly questionable!!!! #BB22,” Andy stated in one post.

Andy also posted, “For the first time in my life, IN MY LIFE, there is no one for me to root for anymore. I am not invested even one iota in anyone remaining. What a damn shame. This show is broken. #BB22.”

Evel Dick Donato complained about the same Veto Competition getting used twice, BB19 cast member Jessica Nickson posted about how boring she thought the Triple Eviction was, and Angela Rockstar from BB20 posted, “So the triple eviction really gonna be the last poc and one of 3 women left huh? I hate it here.”

Fans point out the Dani and Nicole plan

Dani and Nicole worked hard to get the other women out of the house first this summer and it came back to bite them on the latest episode. If Nicole gets sent home soon, she may have to blame that strategy. And the fans definitely noticed.

Am I supposed to feel sorry for Nicole and Dani? These girls let the guys run circles around them and voted all the women out #BB22 pic.twitter.com/1iqUowjop3 — RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) October 2, 2020

honestly could care less if Dani or Nicole leaves cause they’ve been actively working against every other female in the game #bb22 pic.twitter.com/XShpcJPqvl — Miki Minach 🦋 Da’Vonne for AFP (@Whojabi_) October 2, 2020

But Dani has definitely kept some fans as well:

she ate them up and as she should ! #BB22 pic.twitter.com/7Tpgu41Y1b — Max💜 (@maxshoh) October 2, 2020

The next new episode of Big Brother 22 doesn’t air until Monday (October 5). It’s part of the huge schedule shift at CBS.

Will the show take a dip in ratings? Over the past week, the viewership numbers have increased again, so it will be interesting to see how fans respond to Kevin, David, and Dani getting evicted.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.