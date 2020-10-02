Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who is new HOH targeting for eviction?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from Friday reveal who the new Head of Household will nominate for eviction.

Late Thursday night, live feed subscribers found out that Cody Calafiore had won the HOH Competition.

There are just six people left in the game, so Cody doesn’t have many choices for his Nomination Ceremony. But he doesn’t really need them. He already laid out a plan with Nicole Franzel.

Who will Cody nominate for eviction?

The plan is to put Tyler Crispen and Christmas Abbott on the block. The Committee is starting to target itself, with Daniele Donato becoming the first to get picked off.

Now, someone else will likely follow her straight to jury.

This is where the personal game that Enzo Palumbo plays is going to pay off for him. Everyone left in the house likes him a lot, giving them no reason to target him, and every reason to try to go deeper into the game with him.

There will be a turning point, though, because nobody can sit next to Enzo in the final two and beat him at this point.

#BB22 Cody and Nicole in the BR. Nicole is crying. She feels guilty of voting Dani out and is afraid to lose her friendship. She says she hates Memphis, Tyler and Christmas. She thinks Christmas is evil. Nicole confesses to Cody she was close to Dani before coming in the house pic.twitter.com/ImYOOqLsN8 — #BB22LiveFeedUpdates (@BB22LiveFeeds) October 2, 2020

Who is the real target for Cody this week?

Cody wants to send Christmas to the BB22 jury. That’s the plan that is in place, and everyone in the house already knows it.

Enzo and Memphis Garrett have already met about making sure one of them wins the Power of Veto to make sure the nominations stay the same.

With only six people left in the game, it also means that everyone gets to play for the Power of Veto. That Veto Competition will take place at some point on Saturday.

First, though, Cody has to host the official Nomination Ceremony, which will take place a bit later on Friday.

It seems like the producers are taking it easy on the remaining members of the BB22 cast after the busy Triple Eviction on Thursday. Everyone is moving slow today, and they look exhausted on the Big Brother live feeds.

We will make sure to pass on any additional Big Brother 2020 spoilers that come from the house on Friday, as there are sure to be some reactions following the next Nomination Ceremony.

And for any reader who hasn’t seen it, former houseguests and fans are frustrated for different reasons for Thursday’s episode.

Will the bond that Memphis has with Christmas cause him to want to shake things up this week? Stay tuned to find out for sure.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.