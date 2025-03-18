What happened between Harry and Margot after Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Harry Van Vliet had a serious crush on Margot Sisson on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

The deckhand waited a bit too long to express his feelings, and Bosun Luke Jones made a move on Margot first.

Harry shared his feelings and Margot put him in the friend zone, which she needed after the incident with Luke and his firing.

It was a blow to Harry to not get the girl but he got a friend in Margot.

They even spent time together after the cameras stopped rolling on Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Now that his love life is back in the spotlight, this time with Brianna Duffield, Harry addressed where he stands today with Margot.

Are Harry and Margot from Below Deck Down Under still friends?

This week, Harry appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside Chrissy Teigen. Harry was there to talk about all things Bravo and during a virtual fan segment he was asked if he still chats with Margot.

“I have been in contact with Margot. I actually went and saw her in Wisconsin after Season 2. I spent two weeks in Wisconsin, the family state, apparently. And, yeah, we’re great friends,” he shared.

The virtual fans also wanted to know if Harry ever thought he and Margot could have a romantic relationship.

“No, I would never see a relationship with Margot. We’re too good for friends. She’s lovely,” Harry stated while adding he’s single now, which doesn’t bode well for his boatmance with Bri.

What happened between Margot and Harry after Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Harry shared how he visited Margot following their season of Below Deck Down Under.

Harry and Margot shared a joint Instagram video from their time in Wisconsin. The trip happened in September 2023; right after Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under wrapped its run on Bravo.

They certainly packed a lot during his visit. Based on the video, a good time must have been had because there were smiles all around for the friends.

“PSA: Harry LOVES Wisconsin,” was the caption on their IG posts.

Romance may not have blossomed for Margot and Harry, but a friendship did.

While Harry happily accepted the friend zone from Margot, that’s not what he’s hoping for with Bri. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Harry teased what comes next with his boatmance.

Tune in to Below Deck Down Under to find out what happens between Bri and Harry as Season 3 barrels along.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.