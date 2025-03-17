Below Deck Down Under’s Harry teases Bri romance amid on-screen drama: ‘Sparks are flying’

Below Deck Down Under star Harry van Vliet has set the record straight on his romance with Bri Duffield.

The two hit a rough patch after Bri felt Harry should be moving the relationship along faster.

Harry, for his part, thought things were moving a bit too quickly.

The deckhand recently spoke about his burgeoning romance with Bri, which has Below Deck Down Under fans hoping for the best for Harry.

After Harry was friend-zoned by Margot Sisson on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, fans want Harry to find romance.

The good news is that Harry and Bri are about to experience plenty of romance, with some drama thrown in.

Below Deck Down Under star Harry opens up about Bri romance

Speaking with Us Weekly, Harry didn’t hold back from setting the record straight on what happened with Bri. It turns out that communication was a big reason for his and Bri’s disagreement.

“I’m like, ‘Oh really? Come on, that’s not what I meant.’ I thought I was all good. I had everything under control with Bri. I thought we were both on the same page but now watching it back, it looks like I’m not doing the right thing,” he shared with the outlet.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Harry learned many lessons from watching the show back, and his relationship with Bri is no exception.

One thing Harry learned is that he needs to prioritize his relationships while also communicating better. In his defense, though, it was a busy charter at the time, and Harry had been struggling because of his thumb injury.

Considering his injury inhibited his work, Harry was doing his best to keep Captain Jason Chambers happy so he wouldn’t get fired. The deckhand’s focus hurt his romance with Bri.

“I should have prioritized a bit more,” Harry admitted to Us Weekly.

Where do Harry and Bri from Below Deck Down Under stand today?

Although fans want to see what happens between Bri and Harry, we also want to know if they are still together.

“Bri and I just matched each other with our energy and vibes. Our sparks are flying and connecting instantly,” Harry teased.

Don’t expect Harry to give any spoilers away, though. Harry insisted Below Deck Down Under fans will have to keep watching to see how things play out.

The deckhand also hinted that he’s constantly looking for the one, so perhaps that’s a good sign.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.