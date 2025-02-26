Harry and Bri on Below Deck Down Under called ‘so cute’ as romance heats up

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 officially has its first boatmance with more brewing as the season barrels right along.

Brianna Duffield and Harry Van Vilet have become the newest Below Deck couple to root for after their adorable first date.

The most recent episode saw Harry and Bri get to know each other while having ice cream.

When they returned to the yacht, they were giddy as can be, and we’re so here for it.

They are definitely feeling each other, and Below Deck Down Under fans can’t get enough of their cuteness.

Social media was buzzing about the duo after the show, especially as they appeared to be headed for their first test in the next episode.

Harry and Bri on Below Deck Down Under are called so ‘cute together’ as romance heats up

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire about many things during Below Deck Down Under Season 3 Episode 4. As Monsters and Critics reported, the fans blasted the primary charter guest, Erik Rock.

However, the burgeoning romance between Bri and Harry had fans in all their feels.

“i love this for harry! he and brianna are so cute together but damn these boatmances happen fast. i don’t want to sleep with any of my co-workers in the first week of the job. i love them together though,” read an X.

"i love this for harry! he and brianna are so cute together but damn these boatmances happen fast. i don't want to sleep with any of my co-workers in the first week of the job. i love them together though," read an X.

The new couple’s cuteness was mentioned more than once. Several comments on X were about them being cute together.

One X even labeled Captain Jason Chambers “cute” for helping dress Harry for his date with Bri.

Captain Jason got some mad props for helping Harry, but fans would expect nothing less from the Bravo fan favorite.

Captain Jason got some mad props for helping Harry, but fans would expect nothing less from the Bravo fan favorite.

“Awee , I wasn’t sure when #CaptainJason was dressing #Harry ,.But he was so right! N Harry looks great! Jason having a proud parent moment too . 💚 This is a brilliant episode ..is the shirt salmon or coral tho 😂😂#BelowDeckDownUnder,” read an X.

"Awee , I wasn't sure when #CaptainJason was dressing #Harry ,.But he was so right! N Harry looks great! Jason having a proud parent moment too . 💚 This is a brilliant episode ..is the shirt salmon or coral tho 😂😂#BelowDeckDownUnder," read an X.

Below Deck Down Under fans are thrilled for Harry

After what happened with his crush on Margot Sisson in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, fans are over the moon for Harry getting the girl this time around.

One X user took time to give Harry props for having game this season, something he didn’t have last season.

Another admitted that Harry “crushed” the date with Bri, using a GIF from Grease, calling him a “Stud.”

“I love love love that this beautiful woman is picking Harry! Personality trumps muscles!” said an X.

"I love love love that this beautiful woman is picking Harry! Personality trumps muscles!" said an X.

Oh yes, the love for Harry and Bri was strong on social media.

The Below Deck Down Under Season 3 romances have begun with Bri and Harry going on their first date, and fans are here for them as a couple.

The last time we had this much hope for a boatmance to work out was Below Deck Med Season 9 couple Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.