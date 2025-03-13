Below Deck Down Under star Harry Van Vliet reacts to Bri Duffield’s romance complaint

Below Deck Down Under fans are seeing a whole new side of Harry Van Vliet on Season 3 of the hit Bravo show.

However, some things never change with Harry, like his pace with the ladies.

Although he did shoot his shot with Brianna Duffield, Harry has been taking things slow, much to the dismay of the stew.

This week’s episode ended with Bri complaining that Harry was moving too slowly for her liking after he shut down her ask to cuddle and watch a movie.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Adair Werley recently weighed in on Harry and Bri’s boatmance.

Harry has spoken out about Bri now, saying he needs to make more moves soon.

Below Deck Down Under star Harry Van Vliet reacts to Brianna Duffield’s romance complaint

Speaking with Daily Star, Harry was asked about Bri thinking he was playing games with her because he thought they were moving too fast.

While the deckhand didn’t want to give away any spoilers, he admitted he learned a lesson from the situation.

“That’s definitely something interesting to watch back,” Harry stated. “It definitely shows that I need to be more communicative – thinking I’m all good, I’ve got the girl, everything’s sorted, but obviously not. Obviously I’m not being clear at all.”

When watching the show back, Harry tries to learn from things that happened, especially in the romance department.

“Being able to watch that back, it’s going to change the way I communicate day to day, which is really good, I think. But I guess they say the book for understanding a girl’s massive, I guess the one for understanding a guy’s just as big,” he expressed to the outlet.

Brianna, Harry is not playing mind games. Harry has no game. At all.#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/k14wx39Bwa — dramabananna (@dramabananna) March 11, 2025

What’s next for Bri and Harry on Below Deck Down Under?

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under keeps barreling right along, and as the halfway point nears, things are heating up for Harry and Bri. They are clearly not on the same page right now.

The next on preview didn’t give any insight into where the couple stands. However, we do know this boatmance is far from over.

Fans can expect a rollercoaster ride of Bri and Harry’s relationship playing out for the rest of the season. Crew romance chaos seems to be the name of the game for the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 crew.

Harry Van Vliet seems to have learned his lesson amid some on-screen drama with Brianna Duffield.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.