Below Deck Down Under star Adair Werley weighs in on Wihan’s crush, cleaning bathrooms, and crew romances

Below Deck Down Under has been sleeping on Adair Werley; last night, she proved that we need more of her.

Adair appeared on Watch What Happens Live, showing off a side of her Below Deck Down Under fans have yet to see.

The blonde beauty was witty, funny, and straight-up answered all of host Andy Cohen’s questions.

In true Andy fashion, he wasted no time bringing up Bosun Wihan Du Toit crushing on her hard.

Andy wanted to know if Adair knew about Wihan’s crush at this point in the season, especially given how he acted with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros.

“No. I really didn’t know at first at all. I mean, it’s kind of, I was just there to work. I am scrubbing away. I don’t have the time,” she replied as Andy joked she was scrubbing everything but the bathrooms.

Oh yes, the bathroom debacle was also brought up, but not by Andy.

Below Deck Down Under’s Adair reacts to Lara running to Captian Jason Chambers over bathroom drama

One virtual fan mentioned that Adair did not want to clean the guests’ bathrooms and left Marina to do it. The fan wanted to know if Adair thought Chief Stew Lara Rigby should have handled the situation herself instead of ratting her out to Captain Jason Chambers.

“Well, yes, because you do have to clean the bathrooms. Everyone has to clean the bathrooms,” Adair laughed. “You think I am going to admit to it? No. Like, at least I am trying to, you know, cover myself from having to do the s**ty job.”

Andy used the question to have a little fun with Adair, telling her the WWHL bathrooms needed to be cleaned.

The stew also shared her thoughts on the burgeoning romance between Stew Brianna Duffield and Deckhand Harry Van Vliet.

What did Adair say about Harry and Bri’s boatmance?

Bri and Harry have become the Below Deck Down Under boatmance to root for, even as their relationship hits a snag. Adair was asked her thoughts on the couple and their latest disagreement.

Before she answered the question, though, Adair and comedian Michelle Collins had fun with Andy, saying Bri and Harry disagreed over their make-out session.

“I think it’s fun. Both Bri and Harry have such approachable and fun, soft personalities. So, obviously, I think they gravitated towards each other immediately, off the bat,” she spilled.

While many fans want Harry and Bri to go the distance, Adair isn’t sure it will happen.

“Do I think that they’re going to get married one day? I don’t really know about that,” Adair dished.

Did Adair give us a spoiler alert about what happens between Bri and Harry on Below Deck Down Under?

