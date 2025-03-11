Below Deck Down Under fans are not feeling Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph’s behavior this season.

Tzarina continues to be boy crazed as well as easily stressed in the galley.

It’s the boy obsession, though, that really has Below Deck Down Under viewers calling her out.

After all, she became fixated on Bosun Wihan Du Toit following a truth-or-dare kiss.

The latest episode featured Wihan letting down Tzarina and Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros, who he kissed on a date, because of his sudden feelings for Adair Werley.

Tzarina got fans in an uproar when she ended the night making out with Wihan, even though he just expressed he didn’t want anything with her.

Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina dragged over ‘thirsty’ and ‘cringe’ behavior

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the most recent Below Deck Down Under. While there was a lot to talk about from the episode, blasting Tzarina was at the top of the list.

“Tzarina is so thirsty omg. I mean damn girl, it was one playful kiss,” read an X.

The chef was also referred to as a cringe over her actions, and it was mentioned more than once.

“Tzarina is cringe..” said an X that included a Schitts Creek GIF.

Desperate and embarrassing were other words to describe the way Tzarina has been acting.

One X user even told Tzarina to have some dignity, after she kissed Wihan following him saying he wanted to shoot his shot with Adair.

“It’s painful to watch Tzarina throw herself at guys every season 😩,” wrote an X user.

More Below Deck Down Under fans take aim at Tzarina

There was an X that called Tzarina a “pick me” girl while another screeched over her kissing Wihan. A different one mentioned Tzarina swooning over Wihan when he simply isn’t into her.

“Tzarina is coming off so desperate. Why are all these girls throwing themselves at this mediocre man?!? Johnny is so much better looking than Wihan. I don’t get it,” declared one X.

A different X poked fun at the look on Tzarina’s face when she met new Sous Chef Alesia Harris by suggesting the chef realized her new galley partner was competition.

Another X suggested that Tzarina and Marina should be grateful Wihan wasn’t into them because they just dodged a bullet with him.

Wowza! There are so many comments dragging Tzarina over her behavior on Below Deck Down Under. As Monsters and Critics reported, Tzarina admitted this was not her season, and some episodes are hard for her to watch back.

What did you think of fans’ opinions on Tzarina?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.