Wihan on Below Deck Down Under dragged for ‘NOT taking the hint’, fans compare him to Southern Charm’s Shep

Below Deck Down Under star Wihan Du Toit isn’t winning over any fans with his behavior on the hit yachting show.

The bosun has come under fire for his way with women as well as his many mistakes on deck.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under fans recently compared Wihan to Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Now, after writing a love note to Deckhand/Stew Adair Werley, Wihan is not only being dragged for not taking a hint but also reminding fans of another Bravo star.

It’s not just his love-sick behavior with Adair that has Below Deck Down Under fans blasting Wihan, but also his lack of focus on work.

Chief Stew Lara Rigby has taken notice, causing a rift between the department heads, and viewers are taking her side in this fight.

Wihan on Below Deck Down Under dragged for ‘NOT taking the hint’

X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing during the most recent episode, slamming Wihan over his actions for many reasons.

“Wihan is NOT taking the hint. Adair isn’t interested bru,” read an X.

The bosun was called out for his arrogance, thinking he could get any woman just because Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros fell for him so quickly.

“Wihan, who I feel needs to be reminded that he is the BOSUN, asking the sous chef to make a cheese tray for Adair-who works for him and is clearly NOT interested- while on CHARTER is crazy! Are there any brain cells working in his head??” said an X.

Wihan, who I feel needs to be reminded that he is the BOSUN, asking the sous chef to make a cheese tray for Adair-who works for him and is clearly NOT interested- while on CHARTER is crazy! Are there any brain cells working in his head?? #BelowDeckDownUnder

Another X user hopes Captain Jason Chambers soon realizes Wihan’s true colors and lack of being a good bosun.

#BelowDeckDownUnder I wish Captain would see how useless and lazy Wilham is and just rip into him. He thinks he is good at his job and he is not even at mediocre level. It's pathetic!

Wihan, being so desperate for Adair, who isn’t giving him the time of day, was also mentioned.

#BelowDeckDownUnder this Bolson acts like he's privileged he's going for every woman on the boat it would seem that they would have his number by now but Adair has got his number because he's so desperate he's after her now wow

Here’s why Below Deck Down Under fans are comparing Wihan to Southern Charm’s Shep Rose

The note or letter Wihan wrote to Adair was brought up because it reminded some fans of the text message Shep Rose sent to Sienna Evans on Southern Charm.

“OMG Wihan is writing a cringey note similar to Shlep’s text to Sienna,” stated an X.

The same X user also wondered whose love letter was worse, Shep or Wihan.

A different one remarked that Wihan was giving off Shep vibes with his actions.

Below Deck Down Under fan compares Wihan to Shep. Pic credit: @Shellsy1321/X

When he wasn’t being compared to Shep, Wihan was called out for sharing a high school-like note.

Not everyone was jumping on the hate-Wihan bandwagon. One X user declared the bosun has been carrying the season so far.

Whatever you think of this guy, he's sort of carrying the season. #BelowDeckDownUnder

There are so many opinions about Wihan, and let’s be honest, there are more coming based on his actions.

In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on the bosun in the below comments section.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.