Below Deck Down Under star Margot thanks Harry for ‘putting up with my crap’ in heartfelt message

Below Deck Down Under star Margot Sisson has shared a heartfelt message to Harry Van Vliet after giving him mixed signals on the show.

Harry hasn’t hidden his feelings for Margot at all during Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

However, Margot has been wishy-washy with Harry admitting that she sees him as a friend even though, at times, she does feel romantic toward him.

In the most recent episode, Margot had a talk with Harry that did little to uncomplicate things between them.

All the back and forth has Margot speaking out in a message specifically to the deckhand amid backlash for her actions.

Taking to Instagram, Margot didn’t hold back owning her behavior and showing her appreciation for Harry.

Below Deck Down Under star Margot Sisson thanks Harry Van Vliet in a heartfelt message

The Instagram post featured a series of photos of Harry and Margot together throughout the season. One of the pictures has the two of them hugging, with Margot telling Harry they will be friends forever.

“One of my biggest regrets this season is how off and on I was with Harry. I loved our friendship SO much, sometimes our interactions were what got me through the day,” Margot kicked off her lengthy caption.

Margot went on to spill that there was so much Below Deck Down Under viewers didn’t see regarding her friendship with Harry, including how comfortable she felt with him. The latter was imperative to Margot, considering the crazy environment they were in.

The stew explained she was terrified to ruin their friendship because Harry meant way too much to her.

“It was selfish of me and he deserved better. I was lucky to have had him while filming and lucky to still have him in my life today. So thank you Harry, for putting up with my crap, I’M SORRY (I’ll never stop saying it) I love you so much, and I know we will be friends forever!” she ended her message.

Harry Van Vliet responds to Margot Sisson’s Instagram post

The comments section of Margot’s IG post was flooded with replies, and one of them was from Harry. In true fashion, Harry was nothing but a classy guy with his response.

Harry expressed his love for Margot while also sharing he simply wanted to be there for her during a challenging time. The deckhand reassured Margot that their friendship could never be ruined.

Pic credit: @zmargotz/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Luke Jones was fired for a near sexual assault on Margot.

That’s the challenging time Harry was referring to in his response. The stew shared a special message to Harry and the rest of her crew for being there for her in the aftermath of the incident.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under is still going strong, so fans will get to see more of what happens between Harry and Margot.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.